Akre Capital Completes One of the Industry’s Largest Mutual Fund-to-ETF Conversions

Ticker: AKRE | Trading Begins October 27 on NYSE Arca

MIDDLEBURG, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akre Capital Management, a boutique asset manager with a 35-year history of managing concentrated, active equity portfolios, announced that its Akre Focus mutual fund has begun trading today as a transparent, actively-managed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Akre Focus ETF (NYSE Arca: AKRE). With approximately $11.2B in assets as of September 30, 2025, this represents one of the largest single mutual fund-to-ETF conversions to date.

Offered in the ETF structure, the Akre Focus strategy continues to be managed by Akre Capital’s investment team with no changes to its investment objectives or fundamental investment approach. The ETF is expected to deliver the strategy in a more cost-effective, tax-efficient, and flexible format for shareholders.



“We’re pleased that the conversion offers a path to help our existing and prospective shareholders minimize taxable distributions on the fund’s sizable, unrealized capital gains, while also lowering costs and enhancing transparency,” said John Neff, CEO and CIO of Akre Capital Management. “We view this as an upgrade that benefits both current shareholders and a broader base of future investors.”

A Proven Investment Philosophy and Approach

Akre Capital’s investment approach strives to concentrate capital in a limited number of what we believe to be extraordinary businesses with exceptional potential for compounding capital over extended periods of time. The firm’s “Three-Legged Stool” investment approach focuses on Business, Management, and Reinvestment:

Business: We seek to identify businesses that have significant and sustainable competitive advantages, enduring and predictable high returns on invested capital, pricing power in excess of costs, strong balance sheets, and lastly compound free cash flow per share at high rates.

Management: We seek management teams that treat shareholders as partners, are indifferent to Wall Street’s short-term focus, and have rationally determined compensation packages. Great managers possess equal parts integrity and skill. One without the other is insufficient.

Reinvestment: We strive to invest in businesses that have demonstrated a pattern of disciplined reinvestment in the past and retain extensive opportunities to reinvest free cash flow at above-average rates of return in the future.

We believe businesses that satisfy all three legs of our analytical framework are rare and may compound capital at attractive rates over long periods of time. We aim to purchase shares of such companies at reasonable valuations.

Long Term Results and Expertise

The Akre Focus Fund’s track record underscores Akre Capital’s dedication to sustained and uninterrupted compounding of capital over long periods through varying economic cycles and market events.

Akre Capital stands out in the investment landscape for its unwavering focus on quality, long-term perspective, and disciplined approach. “We believe that the firm’s success is a testament to its ability to identify and hold businesses that consistently compound value over time,” said Devon Ramirez, Managing Director of Institutional Fund Distribution, Akre Capital. “For institutional and individual investors seeking a proven investment approach rooted in quality and compounding, Akre Capital offers a compelling investment strategy.”

Performance Average Annual Total Returns % as of 09/30/2025 FUND/INDEX

QTD

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

15 Year

Since Inception 8/31/2009 Retail -3.73% 3.93% 3.42% 19.81% 9.75% 14.37% 15.01% 14.61% Institutional -3.65% 4.14% 3.71% 20.13% 10.04% 14.68% 15.32% 14.91% S&P 500 TR 8.12% 14.83% 17.60% 24.94% 16.47% 15.30% 14.64% 14.54%

Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted.

The Akre Focus ETF is the successor to the Akre Focus Fund (the “Predecessor Fund”), which operated as a mutual fund. The Predecessor Fund commenced operations on August 31, 2009. The Akre Focus ETF is the successor to the accounting and performance history of the Institutional Share Class of the Predecessor Fund. Any historical information provided for the Akre Focus ETF that relates to the periods prior to October 24, 2025, is that of the Predecessor Fund. The Akre Focus ETF began trading on NYSE Arca October 27, 2025. The Akre Focus ETF’s (the “Fund”) gross expense ratio is 0.98%.

The S&P 500 Index is an index of 500 large capitalization companies selected by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC. One cannot invest directly in an index.

The Akre Focus ETF is an actively-managed ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio manager considers, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and various credit metrics. If the portfolio manager considerations are inaccurate or misapplied, the fund’s performance may suffer.

About Akre Capital

Founded in 1989 by Chuck Akre, Akre Capital is a boutique asset manager that specializes in managing concentrated, active equity portfolios. The firm manages approximately $13.1 billion in exchange-traded fund, private partnership, and separately managed account assets as of September 30, 2025. Akre Capital is located in Middleburg, VA.

The Akre Focus ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.