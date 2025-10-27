Heavy Construction Equipment Market Report 2025: Global Revenues Grew by $13.5 Billion Over The Last Year

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy Construction Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Heavy Construction Equipment Market is experiencing substantial growth, moving from USD 209 billion in 2024 to USD 222.50 billion in 2025, with projections indicating a CAGR of 6.94% to reach USD 357.57 billion by 2032. This expansion is fuelled by global infrastructure investments, sustainability imperatives, and technological advancements reshaping industry standards.

Economic recovery efforts, aimed at accelerating infrastructure development, have increased demand for efficient machinery. In response, manufacturers are focusing on innovations in fuel consumption and digital integration to meet modern expectations of fuel economy, remote operations, and digital workflows.

Key Market Dynamics

The sector's evolution is driven by automation, electrification, and telematics platforms, which redefine productivity and safety in complex job sites. Autonomous grading, remote crane operations, and predictive maintenance software are key enablers of this shift. The industry's pivot towards green initiatives necessitates equipment compatible with alternative fuels and zero-emission technology. Industry leaders who efficiently navigate these changes will gain substantial competitive advantages, enhancing their market position and ability to strategically plan for future growth.

Impact of U.S. Tariff Policies

In 2025, U.S. tariff measures are set to significantly impact the heavy construction equipment sector. Increased duties on imports are pushing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to reconsider supply chains and sourcing strategies. These tariffs could lead to cost inflation affecting procurement decisions and market dynamics. However, by exploring strategic partnerships and adapting sourcing strategies, companies can effectively mitigate risks associated with these policy changes, providing a strategic advantage in the volatile international trade environment.

Detailed Market Segmentation

To cater effectively to varied end-user needs, this report breaks down the market by equipment type, automation level, energy mode, and other critical segments:

Vehicle/Equipment Type Construction Vehicles: Cement Mixers, Dump Trucks, Tippers Earthmoving Equipment: Bulldozers, Excavators, Loaders, Motor Graders, Skid-steer Loaders Material Handling Equipment: Cranes (Crawler, Mobile, Tower), Forklifts, Telescopic Handlers

Automation Level: Fully Automated, Manual, Semi-Automated

Operating Mode: CNG/LPG-Based, Diesel-Operated, Electric, Gasoline-Operated, Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Power Output: < 100 HP, 101-200 HP, 201-400 HP, > 400 HP

Distribution Channel: Offline Sales, Online Sales

End-User: Government Entities, Private Contractors, Rental Companies

Application: Forestry & Agriculture, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure (Airports, Bridges, Dams, Railways, Roads & Highways), Mining, Oil & Gas, Residential Construction, Utilities

Growing Regional Opportunities

Regional market dynamics are crucial for understanding and capturing growth opportunities in the industry. In the Americas, infrastructural renewal projects are a defining trend, while Europe and the Middle East focus on regulatory compliance and resource exploration. The Asia-Pacific region sees vibrant growth driven by urbanization and government investments, highlighting the strategic importance of regional market knowledge for informed decision-making.

Competitive Landscape and Innovations

Leading manufacturers are pursuing innovation to sustain market leadership, introducing advanced electric and AI-driven solutions. By aligning with technological partners, manufacturers enhance product offerings with integrated solutions, fostering competitive differentiation. Such strategies offer a dual advantage: meeting emerging emissions standards and providing a robust platform for subscription-based service innovations.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The market is moving towards fuel economy and digital integration, driven by infrastructure investments and regulatory demands.

The impact of U.S. tariffs requires strategic sourcing and supply chain adjustments for maintaining cost competitiveness.

Advanced automation and electrification are redefining operational efficiency, encouraging strategic planning and risk mitigation.

Regional insights highlight the varied demands and opportunities across global markets, emphasizing the importance of tailored strategies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $222.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $357.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Integration of telematics and predictive maintenance analytics in heavy equipment

5.2. Utilization of autonomous and semi-autonomous bulldozers for enhancing job site productivity

5.3. Adoption of electric and hybrid powertrains in heavy earthmoving machinery to reduce emissions

5.4. Implementation of augmented reality solutions for remote equipment diagnostics and operator training

5.5. Growth of modular and mobile crushing and screening systems for flexible aggregate production

5.6. Increasing demand for compact equipment with high power density in urban infrastructure projects

5.7. Emergence of rental fleet management platforms optimizing equipment utilization and asset tracking



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Vehicle/Equipment Type

8.1. Construction Vehicles

8.1.1. Cement Mixers

8.1.2. Dump Trucks

8.1.3. Tippers

8.2. Earthmoving Equipment

8.2.1. Bulldozers

8.2.2. Excavators

8.2.3. Loaders

8.2.4. Motor Graders

8.2.5. Skid-steer Loaders

8.3. Material Handling Equipment

8.3.1. Cranes

8.3.1.1. Crawler Cranes

8.3.1.2. Mobile Cranes

8.3.1.3. Tower Cranes

8.3.2. Forklifts

8.3.3. Telescopic Handlers



9. Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Automation Level

9.1. Fully Automated

9.2. Manual

9.3. Semi-Automated



10. Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Operating Mode

10.1. CNG/LPG-Based

10.2. Diesel-Operated

10.3. Electric

10.4. Gasoline-Operated

10.5. Hydrogen Fuel Cell



11. Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Power Output

11.1. 101-200 HP

11.2. 201-400 HP

11.3. < 100 HP

11.4. >400 HP



12. Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel

12.1. Offline Sales

12.2. Online Sales



13. Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by End-User

13.1. Government Entities

13.2. Private Contractors

13.3. Rental Companies



14. Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Application

14.1. Forestry & Agriculture

14.2. Industrial Construction

14.3. Infrastructure

14.3.1. Airports

14.3.2. Bridges

14.3.3. Dams

14.3.4. Railways

14.3.5. Roads & Highways

14.4. Mining

14.5. Oil & Gas

14.6. Residential Construction

14.7. Utilities



15. Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Region

15.1. Americas

15.1.1. North America

15.1.2. Latin America

15.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

15.2.1. Europe

15.2.2. Middle East

15.2.3. Africa

15.3. Asia-Pacific



16. Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Group

16.1. ASEAN

16.2. GCC

16.3. European Union

16.4. BRICS

16.5. G7

16.6. NATO



17. Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Country

17.1. United States

17.2. Canada

17.3. Mexico

17.4. Brazil

17.5. United Kingdom

17.6. Germany

17.7. France

17.8. Russia

17.9. Italy

17.10. Spain

17.11. China

17.12. India

17.13. Japan

17.14. Australia

17.15. South Korea



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

18.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

18.3. Competitive Analysis



The key companies profiled in this Heavy Construction Equipment market report include:

Astec Industries, Inc.

Bauer Group

Bell Equipment Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deutz AG

Doosan Bobcat Inc.

Fayat Group

Hidromek Co. Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

JLG Industries, Inc.

John Deere GmbH & Co. KG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu America Corp.

Liebherr Group

Manitowoc Company, Inc.

SANY Group

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Volvo Group

Wacker Neuson SE

XCMG Group

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

