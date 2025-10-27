Polyols Market Growth Analysis by Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyols Market by Type (Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols), Application (Flexible Polyurethane Foam, Rigid Polyurethane Foam, CASE), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Furnishing, Automotive, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polyols market, valued at USD 16.01 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 21.59 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the material's critical role in producing polyurethane-based products used extensively across various industries. Polyols are essential in construction, where they contribute to the production of rigid foam insulation for energy-efficient buildings.

In the automotive and furniture industries, polyols are critical for manufacturing flexible polyurethane foams that provide comfort and durability while ensuring products remain lightweight. The expanding packaging industry also fuels demand for polyols by utilizing them for cushioning and protective materials. Furthermore, a growing emphasis on sustainable and high-performance materials has accelerated the development of bio-based polyols. The material's versatility enhances product performance, reduces environmental impact, and boosts demand across both mature and emerging markets.

By Type, Polyether Polyols Segment to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

The polyether polyols segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by their widespread application. Known for their low viscosity, quick reaction with isocyanates, and compatibility with various additives, polyether polyols are widely used in both flexible and rigid foams across industries like automotive, bedding, furniture, insulation, and packaging.

The shift towards energy-efficient and lightweight materials, especially in construction and automotive markets, further propels the growth of this segment. Polyether polyols lead the market in volume and value due to their consistent production capabilities and extensive formulation options, positioning them as leaders until the end of the forecast period.

By End-Use Industry, Building & Construction Segment to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

The building and construction industry is poised to experience the highest CAGR among end-use industries, fueled by burgeoning demand for energy-efficient materials and sustainable building solutions. Polyols are a key ingredient in rigid polyurethane foams widely used for insulation in walls, roofs, floors, and pipes. As rapid urbanization and infrastructure development continue, especially in developing regions like Asia Pacific and the Middle East, demand for high-performance insulation materials escalates. Polyurethane foam, derived from polyols, provides thermal resistance and moisture barriers, meeting green-building certifications and environmental standards.

The combination of supportive regulation, heightened construction activity, and a focus on sustainable infrastructure will sustain growth in the building and construction segment over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Account for Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is set to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and expansion in key industries such as construction, automotive, furniture, and packaging. With countries like China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations experiencing growth, infrastructure development and rising disposable incomes have intensified demand for polyol products. The area's strong manufacturing base, ample supply of inexpensive raw materials, and governmental support further bolster its market position.

Asia Pacific will become the largest and fastest-growing regional market for polyols due to increased production capacities, solid R&D investments, and manufacturing expansions to meet growing demand.

Research Coverage

This market study evaluates the polyols landscape across various segments, estimating market size and growth potential in segments like type, application, end-use industry, and region. It provides an in-depth competitive analysis, including profiles of major players, their products, business offerings, recent developments, and growth strategies to enhance their market position.

Key players in the polyols market include DOW (US), Covestro AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Shell (UK), Stepan Company (US), Wanhua Chemical Group (China), Repsol S.A. (Spain), PCC SE (Germany), and LANXESS (Germany).



Market Dynamics:

Drivers Expanding Packaging Industry Increasing Automobile Lightweighting Trend Rising Use of Flexible PU in Wearables and Footwear

Restraints Complexity in Recycling Polyurethane Products Stringent Environmental Regulations Associated with Polyurethane Foam

Opportunities Growing Adoption of Bio-based Polyols Adoption of High-Purity Polyols for Medical-Grade Applications

Challenges Shift Toward Eco-Friendly Alternatives Cross-Border Compliance Complexity Related to Case Polyols



Companies Profiled:

Dow

Covestro AG

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Shell

Stepan Company

Wanhua Chemical Group

Repsol SA

PCC SE

Lanxess

Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Shandong Longhua New Material Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huafon New Materials Corp. Ltd.

Shakun Industries

Interpur Chemicals

Manali Petrochemicals Limited

Polyols & Polymers Pvt Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite High Performance Plastics (Sbhpp)

Erca Advanced Polymer Solutions

Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

Emery Oleochemicals

Solvay

Perstorp

Aramco

Tosoh Corporation

Arkema

Pluskim

Purinova Sp. Z O.O.

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/houls5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.