Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market Trends and Business Prospects 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Health Monitoring Market Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Implementation Method (New Construction, Retrofitting), Vertical (Civil Infrastructure, Aerospace and Defense, Energy, Mining, and Others), and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global structural health monitoring market is projected to experience significant growth, expanding from USD 2.4 billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 6.4 billion by 2033. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% between 2025 and 2033.

The rising need for standardization and automation in repair and maintenance operations for civil and infrastructural constructions fuels market growth. Rapid digitization and the use of smart sensors have advanced the applications of SHM in the design, analysis, and maintenance of modern civil engineering structures. SHM solutions also enable remote monitoring of construction processes, enhancing quality control.

Additionally, technological advancements, such as the integration of innovative communication modules and data acquisition systems for better data processing and analysis, are contributing factors. These solutions offer improved analysis through the consideration of electrical, magnetic, thermal, physical, and chemical variables. Favorable government policies promoting public safety and extensive infrastructural development, particularly in emerging economies, further enhance market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of trends across various sub-segments of the global structural health monitoring market. Forecasts are offered at global, regional, and country levels from 2025-2033. The market is categorized based on components, technology, implementation method, and verticals.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Implementation Method:

New Construction

Retrofitting

Breakup by Vertical:

Civil Infrastructure

Aerospace and Defense

Energy

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

The industry's competitive landscape is examined with profiles of key players including Acellent Technologies Inc., Bridge Diagnostics Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., COWI A/S, Digitexx Data Systems Inc., FEAC Engineering, HBK - Hottinger Bruel & Kjar (Spectris plc), James Fisher and Sons plc, National Instruments Corporation, RST Instruments Ltd., Sisgeo S.r.l., and Sixense Enterprises Inc.

