RIB Software Partners with Microsoft to Accelerate AI in Construction

Stuttgart, Germany, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stuttgart, Germany – October 2025 – RIB Software, a global leader in engineering and construction software, today announced it’s collaborating with Microsoft to advance its AI-native solutions and redefine what’s possible in the built environment. This collaboration brings together RIB’s deep industry expertise and Microsoft’s leading cloud and AI capabilities to accelerate innovation, enhance collaboration and deliver more predictable outcomes for the construction industry.

For years, RIB has championed integrated technology as the foundation of digital transformation in construction, connecting the right people with the right information at the right time across the entire value chain. That integration creates the unified data needed to manage complex projects. AI now builds on that foundation, accelerating efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across planning and execution.

RIB is integrating a wide range of Microsoft Azure and AI services into its solutions including Azure AI Foundry, and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). The integration is designed to help RIB’s global customer base adopt AI at scale. “Microsoft’s cloud and AI technologies set the standard for innovation, performance and security. We are delighted to pair these capabilities with our construction expertise to deliver real impact for our customers and the entire industry,” says RIB Software CEO, René Wolf.

The construction industry has long been cautious about digital adoption, but the potential of AI is now undeniable. From smarter planning and risk pricing, more accurate forecasts, to automated workflows and connected collaboration, AI helps projects run smoother, safer, and more sustainably. This directly addresses the industry’s most pressing challenges of cost pressure, labour shortages and rising ESG demands.

“As we embed AI natively across our portfolio, partnering with Microsoft helps us bring that vision to life faster. Together, we’re creating intelligent agents that work hand-in-hand with the people who make construction happen, from estimators and schedulers to procurement teams, project managers, controllers, and everyone on site,” says RIB Software Chief Product Officer, Rolf Helmes.

“We’re putting practical AI right into the workflows our customers already rely on, whether it’s smarter estimation, easier document management or predictive analytics. This isn’t about hype, it’s about helping teams get their work done faster, make better decisions and feel more confident every step of the way, ” says Helmes.

Behind this innovation is RIB’s dedicated AI team in India, US and Europe, focused on delivering practical use cases that match how customers actually work, with the first use cases already delivered to customers. These early wins will soon expand into a horizontal strategy, embedding AI across the portfolio so that every RIB user benefits–from estimation and procurement to project control and collaboration.

“This integration strengthens our long-term vision of delivering AI-native solutions across the entire construction lifecycle,” added Mads Bording, Chief Strategy Officer at RIB Software. “Our goal is simple: give our customers the tools to run their businesses more efficiently, deliver stronger results, and seize the opportunities of tomorrow’s construction industry.”

“RIB’s deep expertise as a leading domain partner in construction with Microsoft Azure AI Foundry will deliver unmatched performance, security, and agentic AI capabilities. This collaboration will unlock unique value for customers today and set the foundation for continued innovation in the future,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft.

About RIB Software

Driven by transformative digital technologies and trends, RIB is committed to propelling the industry forward and making engineering and construction more efficient and sustainable.

Throughout its 60+ year history, the business has expanded its global footprint to incorporate more than 550,000 users and 2,600 talents, with the vision of transforming the operation into a worldwide powerhouse and providing innovative software solutions to its core markets.

Managing the entire project lifecycle, from planning and construction, to operation and maintenance, RIB connects people, processes and data in innovative ways to ensure its customers always complete projects within budget, on time and to high quality, while reducing their carbon footprints.

RIB Software is a proud Schneider Electric company.

Attachment