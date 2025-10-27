Lunawood and West Coast Sauna Summit Partner to Lead the Future of Wellness Architecture in North America

Maple Ridge, BC, Canada; Helsinki, Finland – October 24th 2025, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – From rooftop retreats in New York to forest spas on the Pacific Coast, authentic sauna culture is experiencing a renaissance in North America. Saunas are gaining global momentum, transforming how wellness, people, and architecture connect.

At the forefront of this global movement is Lunawood, the Finnish pioneer of sustainable Thermowood® and toxin-free building practices.

Today, Lunawood announces a partnership with the West Coast Sauna Summit (WCSS)—Canada’s first sauna industry gathering—to bring authentic Finnish sauna values and best sauna building practices to support the success of the next generation of wellness architecture across North America.



The partnership launches with a global webinar, “Authentic Sauna Culture Meets Sustainable ThermoWood®” (Nov 4, 2025), where leaders in architecture, wellness, sauna building and design will explore how authentic sauna traditions, sustainable materials, and trends are shaping tomorrow’s wellness architecture.

The session will highlight real-world projects, including Ærth Saunas in Victoria, BC, and share highly valued sauna-building knowledge for architects, designers, and wellness entrepreneurs creating sauna and wellness spaces that can leave a lasting legacy.

Building Healthier Communities with Sauna

Sauna and forestry wisdom are embedded in Lunawood’s DNA. In Finland, sauna and forest have long been intertwined: the forest provides the material, while the sauna transforms it into a ritual that keeps people connected to nature, themselves, and their communities.

As North America’s wellness economy surpasses $2 trillion and the sauna market is expected to grow toward $340.9 million by 2030, architects and developers are seeking materials that meet both sustainability and eco-conscious building standards as well as human-centered design ideals. Lunawood ThermoWood® offers that bridge, enabling projects that are as responsible as they are sensory.

Sustainable materials, sauna-building best practices and thoughtful design bring the essence of the forest to the forefront of the new wave of wellness architecture.

Ærth Saunas: A Case Study in Urban Wellness Innovation

Ærth Saunas in downtown Victoria, BC, Canada, brings this vision to life. A once-forgotten alleyway between two heritage hotels in one of the busiest Canadian tourism centers has been transformed into a vibrant urban wellness village, reconnecting people with ritual and nature in the heart of the city. The site features three saunas, cold plunges, a herb garden for pollinators (and visitors), and community programming, showing how sustainable materials and thoughtful design can turn overlooked urban spaces into thriving cultural gathering spaces.

Designed by award-winning Hungarian architecture studio Hello Wood and with design choices deeply embedded in neuroarchitecture, Ærth is built with the same philosophy that drives Lunawood: reconnecting people with nature through architecture and ritual. It demonstrates that sauna is not only a timeless practice but also a blueprint for resilient, human-centered cities.

Lunawood ThermoWood® is featured both in the warm, calming interior sauna elements and in the exterior structures, such as fences and outdoor hot tubs, where natural beauty and longevity are equally essential.

Working with local community groups, tourism organizations, hotels, and the city of Victoria, Ærth is already contributing to the web of urban living in one of Canada's most iconic tourism hubs through authentic sauna culture and design.

Join the Movement: Global Webinar on Sauna and Wellness Design

To mark the partnership, Lunawood and WCSS will host a global webinar —

“Authentic Sauna Culture Meets Sustainable ThermoWood®” Tuesday, November 4th, 2025 | 7:00–8:00 PM EET / 10:00–11:00 AM PST

Online – Free Registration

The event brings together global experts to explore how authentic sauna traditions, material innovation, and sustainable architecture can transform the wellness spaces of tomorrow.

Speakers include:

Matias Laaksonen , Product & Design Manager, Lunawood – best practices for using ThermoWood® in long-lasting, forward-thinking sauna and architectural projects.

, Product & Design Manager, Lunawood – best practices for using ThermoWood® in long-lasting, forward-thinking sauna and architectural projects. Linda Helistö , Co-founder, West Coast Sauna Summit – bringing together enthusiasts and experts to celebrate sauna culture and explore wellness innovation.

, Co-founder, West Coast Sauna Summit – bringing together enthusiasts and experts to celebrate sauna culture and explore wellness innovation. Viktoria Csanicz , Founder & CEO, Ærth Saunas – building the next generation of urban wellness

, Founder & CEO, Ærth Saunas – building the next generation of urban wellness Valtteri Rantala, Co-founder, West Coast Sauna Summit & Chief Sauna Dude, Partner, Ærth Saunas – moving authentic sauna culture forward in North America.

During the webinar, participants will learn practical tools, valuable insights, and inspiration for crafting both commercial and private sauna spaces, especially in the North American context.

Get actionable insights, discover inspiring case studies, and hear directly from the leaders shaping the global sauna movement.

Join us and take your seat at the forefront of sauna culture and the future of wellness!

Reserve your spot today: https://my.demio.com/ref/t7lib1WE2qIrAa3v?

Quotes

“At Lunawood, our mission is to reconnect people with nature by bringing the positive benefits of wood into living environments. Our roots are deeply Finnish, so being part of bringing sauna culture to North America is important to us. It’s more than just building hot and humid spaces — it’s about carrying forward a tradition that embodies health and community. With chemical-free Lunawood products, we are proud to bring a piece of nature into these spaces and inspire new generations to embrace the timeless values of sauna living,” says Maija Masalin, VP Customer Experience at Lunawood.

“We built WCSS to bring together the growing ecosystem of sauna in North America. Every year, we bring together builders, designers, visionaries, wellness pioneers, and hospitality providers to share knowledge, sweat, and move the sauna culture forward together. This webinar is a chance to share knowledge and inspire the next generation of sauna spaces and the future of wellness in North America,” says Valtteri Rantala, co-founder of West Coast Sauna Summit.

About Lunawood

Founded in 2001, Lunawood is a global innovator and market leader in chemical-free ThermoWood® solutions. Rooted in sustainable Finnish forests and a completely chemical-free wood modification process, Lunawood produces healthy, durable, Nordic-designed wood products for architecture and design—reconnecting nature with people around the world. Lunawood products are manufactured in Finland, and since 2025, also in Georgia, USA, from locally sourced renewable hardwoods.

About West Coast Sauna Summit (WCSS)

Born from the vision of Valtteri Rantala, Linda Helistö, and Hadi Ali, WCSS is Canada’s only sauna industry event, convening people in the sauna and wellness world for an immersive weekend of business, sweat, and great conversations. Set within forested landscapes at the UBC Faculty of Forestry’s research forest, the WCSS fosters cultural connection, business innovation, education, and authentic sauna experiences for people who want to shape the future of sauna culture in North America.

