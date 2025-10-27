eSHARE Helps Organizations Meet the CMMC Deadline with Dedicated Storage Built for Regulated Collaboration

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) rule becomes enforceable, eSHARE today announced new capabilities to help defense, aerospace, and other highly regulated organizations prepare for the most significant compliance shift in decades.

The final CMMC rule—cleared by the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) in August—enters the Federal Register in November 2025, making certification a mandatory condition for new DoD contract awards. Companies handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) or Federal Contract Information (FCI) will be required to meet at least CMMC Level 2 to bid.

A further hard deadline of October 31, 2026, marks the point when all new DoD solicitations will require the appropriate CMMC certification. With fewer than 300 organizations certified today and an estimated 80,000 expected to comply, the readiness gap is massive.

“CMMC is no longer a policy—it’s procurement reality,” said Nick Stamos, CEO of eSHARE. “Starting November 2025, unprepared suppliers risk exclusion from new DoD opportunities. Certification will decide who competes and who gets left behind.”

Dedicated Storage Without Compromise

eSHARE’s Trusted Collaboration Fabric with Dedicated Storage, enables organizations to achieve and sustain compliance by isolating their most sensitive data—CUI, ITAR, PHI, or PII—while maintaining unified Microsoft 365 governance and a seamless user experience.

Key capabilities include:

Data Sovereignty Control – Deploy storage in specific geographic regions to satisfy residency and export-control requirements.

– Deploy storage in specific geographic regions to satisfy residency and export-control requirements. Unified Governance – Extend Microsoft 365 DLP, Purview, and conditional access controls to dedicated storage—no parallel security stack needed.

– Extend Microsoft 365 DLP, Purview, and conditional access controls to dedicated storage—no parallel security stack needed. Complete Observability – Immutable audit trails provide end-to-end visibility and evidence across native and dedicated environments.

“The compliance race isn’t about writing policies; it’s about proving them in operation,” Nick Stamos added. “Our customers can now contain, govern, and prove every action on sensitive data without leaving Microsoft 365. That’s how you turn CMMC from a cost into a competitive advantage.”

About eSHARE

eSHARE is a leading provider of secure collaboration and data governance solutions for highly regulated industries. By seamlessly integrating with Microsoft 365, eSHARE empowers organizations to maintain strict compliance, data sovereignty, and unified governance without sacrificing productivity or user experience. Trusted by defense, financial, and healthcare leading organizations, eSHARE delivers dedicated storage environments, robust policy enforcement, and complete auditability to help customers meet the most demanding regulatory requirements.