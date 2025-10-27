Lofty Hailed as Best AI-Powered Platform in 2025 Inman AI Awards

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning real estate technology innovator, Lofty today announced today it has been recognized as Best AI-Powered Platform in the 2025 Inman AI Awards. The annual distinction honors the companies and individuals leveraging AI to revolutionize the real estate industry. With nearly a decade of experience architecting AI into the platform, Lofty is redefining how real estate professionals work by delivering the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative AI-powered platform. Today, more than 70,000 agents nationwide including fast growing brokerages Epique Realty, eXp Realty and REAL rely on it to automate tasks, boost productivity, and close deals faster. To learn more about how Lofty can help your brokerage accelerate business growth, visit HERE.

Lofty AI Workforce

Built from the ground up to serve as a true digital assistant, Lofty’s AI platform goes far beyond point solutions or chatbots. It is a modular suite of AI Agents each focused on a critical stage of the real estate workflow. This flexible, agent-first architecture lets users adopt AI at their own pace, while benefiting from a unified experience designed to scale results. Lofty AI solutions include:

AI Sales Assistant – The always-on Virtual ISA has proven to drive an average 114% increase in appointment setting, 108% boost in lead capture, and 109% improvement in lead engagement.

AI Copilot – By eliminating the guess work – and the grind – of managing and converting leads, Copilot has boosted follow-up efficiency by 674%, reducing average follow-up time from eight minutes to just 25 seconds.

AI Marketer – A digital marketing assistant, this solution eliminates the guesswork of creating and implementing a social media marketing strategy. Unveiled this year, a new competitor analysis tool compares an agent’s social media profile to other top agents in the area and provides recommendations on how to improve and become the dominant social presence in any given zip code.



Resounding Customer Success

Praised for its intuitive design and measurable business outcomes, Lofty continuously improves based on hundreds of thousands of user interactions. Relying on Lofty, customers have reported:

60% faster lead import

87% reduction in task completion time

20 hours/month saved on routine tasks

40% higher response rates

70% of inquiries resolved instantly

50% more emails sent, with Lofty-generated content accounting for 65% of total outreach

At Epique Realty alone, agents saved over 1,000 hours per month by automating lead qualification, content creation, and communication, allowing teams to focus instead on revenue-driving activities.

Lofty CTO, Henry Li said, “We are thrilled to be recognized as the Best AI-Powered Platform for real estate and proud to deliver a platform that has proven to not only work - but work for agents. In an industry where AI is becoming a buzzword, our hard-working product development team continues to lead by building intelligent, integrated solutions designed to help agents, teams and brokerages work smarter, not harder. We are grateful to Inman for this honor and will continue to build on our powerful AI foundation and deliver the solutions modern real estate professionals need to be successful.”

To learn more about how Lofty’s AI-powered platform can help your business grow, visit https://lofty.com.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents, empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty provides proven solutions for brokers, teams, and the enterprise. For more information, visit lofty.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38711e1a-a351-4a80-86cc-76a367bd81a3