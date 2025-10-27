Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX)

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired James Hardie Industries plc. (“James Hardie” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JHX) securities between May 20, 2025 and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material facts. The Complaint alleges that despite starting to see North America Fiber Cement customers destocking inventory in April and early May 2025, Defendants made numerous statements on May 20 and 21, 2025 falsely assuring investors that the segment remained strong despite the challenging market environment and expressly denying that inventory destocking was occurring. The Complaint also alleges that investors remained unaware that sales in James Hardie’s largest business segment were experiencing inventory loading by channel partners, with the hallmarks of fraudulent channel stuffing, and not sustainable customer demand as represented.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of James Hardie should contact the Firm prior to the December 23, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .