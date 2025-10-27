Business Debt Management Tool Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Experian, Fluxys, Civica Group, AgreeYa Solutions, Finvi, and Other Major and Innovative Companies

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Debt Management Tool Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The business debt management tool market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.41 billion in 2024 to $2.75 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth during the historic period was driven by rising business debt burdens following the financial crisis, increasing demand for cost reduction through optimized debt servicing, growing need for real-time financial oversight, heightened regulatory compliance requirements in financial reporting, and a rise in defaults among small and medium-sized businesses.



The business debt management tool market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing demand for cash flow optimization, a growing need for real-time debt tracking and analytics, greater automation in financial operations, accelerated digital transformation across finance teams, and a stronger focus on credit risk mitigation.

Key trends during this period include advancements in AI-powered debt analytics, expansion of cloud-based deployment models, innovations in automated collections workflows, development of predictive risk scoring tools, and improvements in mobile-friendly debt management interfaces.





Rising adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to drive growth in the business debt management tool market. Cloud-based solutions, hosted on remote servers and accessed via the internet, offer scalability, real-time access, and cost-effective deployment, enabling businesses to efficiently manage debt volumes without heavy investment in on-premise infrastructure. These solutions streamline debt tracking, improve collaboration, and enhance recovery efficiency. For example, in 2023, Eurostat reported that 45.2% of EU enterprises used cloud computing services, up 4.2 percentage points from 2021, demonstrating the growing reliance on cloud technologies to support operational efficiency in financial management.



AI-powered debt collection software is enhancing predictive accuracy and compliance in debt recovery. These solutions automate collection processes, predict repayment behavior, optimize resource allocation, and personalize debtor communication to improve recovery rates while reducing operational costs. For instance, in May 2023, Lithuania-based GiniMachine launched its Debt Collection Edition, which uses machine learning to build predictive models from historical data, automate portfolio analysis, and adjust strategies in response to regulatory or market changes.



In March 2025, India-based Perfios Software Solutions Private Ltd. acquired CreditNirvana, an AI-powered fintech platform, to enhance its debt recovery and loan collection solutions. The acquisition integrates CreditNirvana's AI-driven technology and portfolio management expertise, supporting Perfios's goal of offering comprehensive financial analytics and risk management solutions globally.



Major players in the business debt management tool market are Experian plc, Fluxys SA, Civica Group Limited, AgreeYa Solutions Inc., Finvi Inc., Elite Mindz Private Limited, SpyroSoft S.A., C&R Software LLC, Indus Software Private Limited, Prodigal Technologies Private Limited, Tesorio Inc., Nortridge Software LLC, Growfin AI Private Limited, InterProse Corporation Inc., Sumeru Enterprise Tiger Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Debtrak Limited, Comtronic Systems LLC, LoanBoss Inc., CollBox Inc., Swordfish Financial Inc.



