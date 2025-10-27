Surgical Robots Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Key Drivers and Trends Shaping the Future of Surgical Robots

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



How Are Surgical Robots Revolutionizing Modern Healthcare?



Surgical robots have transformed the landscape of modern surgery by enhancing precision, control, and flexibility in the operating room. These systems allow surgeons to perform complex procedures with smaller incisions, leading to reduced recovery times and fewer complications for patients. Robotic-assisted surgeries are particularly popular in urology, gynecology, and orthopedic procedures, where precision is critical. The adoption of surgical robots has led to a significant reduction in postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, and quicker return to normal activities, making these systems an attractive option for hospitals and patients alike. The global demand for robotic-assisted surgeries continues to rise as more healthcare institutions invest in advanced robotic platforms.



Which Market Segments Are Dominating the Surgical Robots Market?



Key applications include general surgery, gynecological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and urology, with general, gynecological and cardiovascular surgeries leading due to their higher adoption rates. Components of the market include robotic systems, instruments and accessories, and services, with instruments and accessories contributing the largest share due to their recurring use in surgeries. Hospitals remain the dominant end-users, but the rise of ambulatory surgical centers is contributing to faster adoption rates in outpatient settings. Geographically, North America holds the largest market share, followed by Europe, with the Asia-Pacific region witnessing rapid growth driven by increasing healthcare investments and adoption of cutting-edge technologies.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth of Surgical Robots?



The growth in the surgical robots market is driven by several factors, including the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, advancements in robotic technology, and the growing adoption of AI-based systems in the operating room. The rising number of complex surgeries, such as those in urology and oncology, is also propelling demand for robotic-assisted systems. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, is further fueling market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of robotic surgery training programs and partnerships between hospitals and robotic surgery companies are accelerating the deployment of these systems across the globe. The growing focus on improving patient outcomes, reducing recovery times, and enhancing surgical precision is a key driver in this market.



The report analyzes the Surgical Robots market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Component (Instruments & Accessories, Surgical Systems, Services); Area of Surgery (Gynecological, Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, Other Areas of Surgery).

Component (Instruments & Accessories, Surgical Systems, Services); Area of Surgery (Gynecological, Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, Other Areas of Surgery). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Instruments & Accessories Component segment, which is expected to reach US$7.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2%. The Surgical Systems Component segment is also set to grow at 9.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.2% CAGR to reach $2.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Accuray, Inc., Hansen Medical, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., MDA Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis.

Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Surgical Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Growth in Surgical Robots Market

Technological Advancements in Robotic Systems Propel Market Growth

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Robotic Surgery Expands Addressable Market

Growing Adoption of Robotic-Assisted Surgery in Orthopedics and Urology Strengthens Market Potential

Focus on Precision and Control in Surgery Boosts Demand for Robotic Systems

Increasing Use of Robotic Surgery in Oncology Propels Market Expansion

Development of Next-Generation Robotic Platforms Expands Market Opportunities

Focus on Reducing Recovery Time and Postoperative Complications Spurs Adoption of Robotic Surgery

Integration of Real-Time Data and 3D Visualization with Robotic Surgery Enhances Market Growth

Growing Use of Robotic-Assisted Surgery in Cardiovascular and Gynecological Procedures Boosts Market Demand

Expansion of Robotic Surgery Training Programs Strengthens Business Case for Robotic Systems

Increasing Use of Telemedicine and Remote-Controlled Robotics Expands Market Potential

Focus on Personalized and Patient-Specific Surgical Approaches Boosts Robotic Surgery Adoption

