New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20M Raised After V1 Launch Update

After months of consistent updates, the project is now approaching a new milestone. Following its latest roadmap announcement about the upcoming V1 protocol launch, investor participation has accelerated. Mutuum Finance has raised nearly $20 million so far, marking one of the largest and most successful presales of the year.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is creating a DeFi crypto lending and borrowing platform powered by smart contracts. Its goal is to make lending more transparent, efficient, and accessible for all users. Unlike traditional crypto lenders that rely on a single lending model, Mutuum introduces two systems that work together to create a more balanced DeFi environment.

The first market allows users to deposit major tokens like ETH and USDT into shared liquidity pools. These users earn passive income through interest generated as borrowers repay their loans. In return, depositors receive mtTokens — ERC-20 digital receipts that increase in value as interest accrues. For example, someone who deposits $5,000 worth of USDT could earn around 10–12% APY, generating up to $600 per year in passive income.

The second system supports custom loan agreements for smaller or higher-risk tokens. This helps expand access to credit beyond the most popular assets. All loans remain overcollateralized to reduce risk and protect lenders, ensuring that the system stays secure and balanced.

Presale Growth and Investor Confidence

The Mutuum Finance presale has been structured with fixed prices and fixed allocations, making it easy for investors to track progress. Each phase has a set number of tokens. Once sold out, the price automatically steps up to the next level.

So far, over 17,400 holders have joined the presale, showing steady and growing interest. The token, MUTM, is currently priced at $0.035 USD in Phase 6, which is more than 75% allocated. Once this phase is complete, the price will increase by about 20%, moving closer to the confirmed launch price of $0.06 USD.

From its first presale stage at $0.01 USD, MUTM has already gained 250% appreciation. The project has now raised over $17.9 million and is on track to hit the $20 million mark soon. The structured sale has helped maintain transparency and prevented sudden price swings, giving early participants a fair and predictable entry.

To encourage community engagement, Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard that tracks presale contributions in real time. Each day, the top contributor receives $500 worth of MUTM tokens, creating excitement and transparency around the presale process.







V1 Launch Update and Roadmap

The most recent development update confirmed that Mutuum Finance’s V1 protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This first release will include the core components of the platform: the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot.

The testnet will initially support ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. Additional tokens will be added after testing and optimization. This launch marks Mutuum Finance’s shift from development to a working product — a stage that often drives increased attention and valuation in the DeFi sector.

The roadmap has been carefully divided into clear phases.

Phase 1 focused on launching the presale, completing a full CertiK audit, and creating educational materials to explain the platform’s design.

Phase 2, which is now halfway complete, focuses on developing the smart contracts, front-end interface, and back-end infrastructure to support the protocol’s live environment.

These milestones have helped Mutuum Finance maintain a reputation for consistency and reliability — qualities often missing in early-stage DeFi projects.

Stablecoin and Oracle Integration

Looking beyond its V1 release, Mutuum Finance plans to launch a USD-pegged stablecoin fully backed by on-chain collateral. This will help the platform maintain stable borrowing and repayment conditions while protecting users from sharp price fluctuations.

To support accurate lending and liquidation data, the protocol also plans to integrate oracle systems such as Chainlink. These oracles will deliver real-time price feeds to ensure that all transactions are based on reliable market data. Together, these additions aim to make the lending process more stable and predictable, while attracting long-term users seeking consistency.

Security has been a top priority for Mutuum Finance since the beginning. The project passed its CertiK audit with an impressive 90/100 Token Scan score, confirming that its codebase meets high security standards. Additionally, a $50,000 bug bounty program has been launched to invite ethical hackers to find and report issues before mainnet deployment.

These safety measures have strengthened investor confidence and helped Mutuum Finance stand out among new DeFi projects. The ongoing audits and bounty initiatives prove that the team values trust and long-term transparency.

Phase 6 Nears Completion

With Phase 6 now over 75% filled, demand continues to climb. The growing number of whale participants and six-figure purchases shows that larger investors are starting to take notice. This stage is one of the last chances to buy MUTM before the price rises to $0.06 at launch.

As the team continues to deliver updates and the presale nears $20 million raised, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is proving itself to be one of the most structured and transparent top crypto projects to watch in 2025.

