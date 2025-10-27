Kashef v. BNP Paribas: Plaintiffs move for an award of prejudgment interest that could increase the judgment for three Sudanese refugee plaintiffs to $40.483 million – Hausfeld LLP

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The liability of BNP Paribas (BNPP) to three survivors of genocide in Sudan is poised to increase, according to counsel for the certified class of over 23,000 Sudanese refugees Hausfeld LLP, Hecht Partners LLP, Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, and DiCello Levitt LLP.

On October 17, a jury sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York handed down a verdict awarding $20.75 million to the first set of three plaintiffs injured by BNPP’s illegal cooperation with the al-Bashir regime in Sudan.

Today, counsel for the plaintiffs filed a motion requesting that the Court add prejudgment interest, as required by Swiss law. With the automatic addition of 5% annual interest, the judgment for the three plaintiffs could now total $40.483 million. The judgment will continue to accrue interest until BNP Paribas pays the compensation owed to the plaintiffs.

“The same pre and post judgment interest would apply to all class members pursuing their claims against BNP Paribas,” said Michael Hausfeld, co-lead counsel for the certified class of over 23,000 Sudanese refugees.

