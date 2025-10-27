Asia-Pacific Offshore Crane Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trends and Forecasts 2025-2034: Asia-Pacific Offshore Crane Market Set to Double in Value, with a Projected USD 3.1 Billion Market by 2034

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Offshore Crane Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Offshore Crane Market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2034.



Industry is undergoing significant evolution, with offshore operations in the energy and marine sectors demanding more efficient and technologically advanced equipment. As exploration in deep-sea oil and gas projects continues and offshore wind farms expands rapidly, the need for robust, high-capacity cranes becomes increasingly urgent. Companies are shifting focus toward automation, safety, and precision by incorporating advanced technologies that streamline heavy-load handling in tough offshore environments. These modern cranes are designed to withstand extreme marine conditions while offering optimal performance. Demand is also rising due to infrastructure upgrades at ports and the evolution of offshore engineering practices. China remains the dominant force in the market, while countries across the region are seeing a surge in offshore investments. The industry is defined by innovations that allow cranes to seamlessly operate in confined spaces and support high-efficiency load transfers, a necessity in increasingly complex maritime construction and energy projects.



The knuckle boom crane segment held a 41% share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2034. Their dominance is attributed to a compact design, ease of movement, and the capability to handle tasks in restricted or submerged environments. These cranes are particularly valued in offshore lifting scenarios where precision, minimal space usage, and operational efficiency are critical. Their adoption is rising steadily across offshore applications due to advanced load control systems and their compatibility with digitally enabled vessels, helping improve lift safety and performance in unpredictable conditions.



In terms of lifting capacity, the cranes in the 0-500 metric ton segment held a 49% share in 2024 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2025 to 2034. Their widespread usage is driven by their compact nature and suitability for smaller platforms and limited deck spaces. These cranes are highly preferred for regular tasks such as supply transfers, general deck handling, and maintenance. Technological improvements such as active heave compensation and smart automation features enhance their effectiveness for routine offshore activities, ensuring precise handling even under unstable sea states.



China's Offshore Crane Market held a 60% share and generated USD 992.8 million in 2024. Its market leadership stems from a stronghold in shipbuilding and the production of heavy industrial machinery. The rapid expansion of its offshore energy projects, including oil and gas exploration zones and marine construction, continues to drive the demand for modern high-capacity cranes. The local manufacturing ecosystem is well-equipped to produce cranes tailored for demanding offshore conditions, further reinforcing China's position in the regional crane landscape.



Key companies participating in the Asia-Pacific Offshore Crane Market include Huisman Equipment, Liebherr, Heila Cranes, Sparrows Offshore, Palfinger Marine, MacGregor, Kenz Figee, Terex, National Oilwell Varco (NOV), and Cargotec.

To strengthen their position in the Asia-Pacific Offshore Crane Market, companies are focusing on innovation-driven strategies. Most firms are investing heavily in R&D to enhance crane automation, efficiency, and operational safety. Collaborations with offshore engineering contractors and shipyards are being emphasized to develop cranes that seamlessly integrate into specific vessel and platform designs.

Additionally, manufacturers are leveraging digital monitoring systems and eco-efficient designs to align with environmental standards. Local production and regional expansion remain a priority to ensure faster delivery and reduce lead times.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2021-2034

2.2 Key market trends

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising offshore oil & gas and renewable energy projects

3.2.1.2 Expansion of shipbuilding and marine construction hubs

3.2.1.3 Adoption of automation and remote-controlled crane technologies

3.2.1.4 Government-supported infrastructure and port modernization

3.2.1.5 Increasing focus on safety and regulatory compliance

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High capital expenditure

3.2.2.2 Harsh marine and weather conditions

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rapid expansion of offshore oil & gas exploration in China, India, and Australia

3.2.3.2 Growth of offshore wind farms in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan

3.2.3.3 Rising demand for automation and remote operation

3.2.3.4 Increasing collaboration between global OEMs and regional shipyards

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 IMO maritime safety standards implementation

3.4.2 China Maritime Safety Administration

3.4.3 Japan Coast Guard regulations

3.4.4 Korea Maritime & Fisheries Ministry

3.4.5 Australian Maritime Safety Authority

3.4.6 Indian Directorate General of Shipping

3.4.7 ASEAN Maritime Safety Framework

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Technology and innovation landscape

3.8 Price trend analysis

3.9 Cost breakdown analysis

3.10 Production statistics

3.11 Patent analysis

3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.13 Investment landscape analysis

3.14 Customer behavior analysis

3.15 Business model evolution

3.16 Quality & performance standards

3.17 Risk assessment framework

3.17.5 Environmental & weather risks

3.18 Technology standardization impact

3.19 Future market scenarios



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix

4.6 Key developments



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Crane

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Knuckle boom crane

5.3 Lattice boom crane

5.4 Telescopic boom crane



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Lifting Capacity

6.1 Key trends

6.2 0-500 mt

6.3 500-3,000 mt

6.4 Above 3,000 mt



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Oil & gas platforms

7.3 Offshore wind farms

7.4 Subsea operations

7.5 Marine vessels & FPSOs

7.6 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Design

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Active heave compensated (AHC)

8.3 Passive heave compensated (PHC)

8.4 Non-compensated



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Installation

9.1 Key trends

9.2 New installation

9.3 Replacement/Retrofit



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region

10.1 Key trends

10.2 China

10.3 India

10.4 Japan

10.5 South Korea

10.6 Australia

10.7 Southeast Asia

10.7.1 Brunei

10.7.2 Cambodia

10.7.3 Indonesia

10.7.4 Laos

10.7.5 Malaysia

10.7.6 Myanmar

10.7.7 Philippines

10.7.8 Singapore

10.7.9 Thailand

10.7.10 Vietnam

10.8 Rest of APAC



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Global Players

Cargotec

CSSC (China State Shipbuilding Corporation)

Heila Cranes

Huisman Equipment

Hyundai Heavy Industries

IHI

Kenz Figee

Konecranes

Liebherr

MacGregor

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Palfinger Marine

Sparrows Offshore

Tadano

Terex

ZPMC (Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries)

Regional Players

CIMC Raffles

Cochin Shipyard

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Larsen & Toubro

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Sembcorp Marine

Wison Offshore & Marine

Emerging Players

Batamec Shipyard

China Merchants

COSCO SHIPPING

Dyna-Mac

Jiangsu Dajin

Keppel Offshore & Marine

PTSC Marine

