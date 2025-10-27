United States Pancreatic Cancer Precision Medicine Market Analysis Report 2025-2033 by Therapeutic Approach, Diagnostic Technology, Key States and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Pancreatic Cancer Precision Medicine Market Report by Therapeutic Approach, Diagnostic Technology, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Pancreatic Cancer Precision Medicine Market is anticipated to grow from US$ 183.61 million in 2024 to US$ 694.48 million in 2033, presenting a promising growth opportunity in oncology. With an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.93% between 2025 and 2033, the market is stimulated by advances in targeted treatments, enhanced knowledge of personalized medicine, and enhanced research investments to enhance the patient experience.







Pancreatic cancer precision medicine represents a new strategy that uses a patient's tumor-specific genetic and molecular makeup to customize treatment. In the United States, this personalized approach improves the success of therapies by detecting particular mutations or biomarkers for pancreatic cancer. Through genomic profiling, clinicians can decide which treatment options - like targeted therapies or immunotherapies - are most likely to help individual patients.



This approach is especially important in light of the aggressive course of pancreatic cancer, which usually presents at advanced stages. Precision medicine facilitates ramping up the development of tailored treatment regimens that can enhance survival and quality of life. In addition, precision-based clinical trials provide patients with the opportunity to access leading-edge therapies that as yet are not widely offered. As studies continue to grow, the role of precision medicine in pancreatic cancer is opening doors to increasingly effective and personalized care strategies, ultimately redefining the treatment landscape for this difficult disease.



Drivers of Growth in the United States Pancreatic Cancer Precision Medicine Market

Increasing Incidence and Mortality Rate of Pancreatic Cancer



Pancreatic cancer is still one of the most lethal cancers in the U.S., with low survival rates and late diagnosis. The increasing incidence is fueling demand for effective and customized treatment options. Conventional chemotherapy might yield limited results, and therefore oncologists and scientists are looking towards precision medicine strategies. By regulating therapies according to genetic, molecular, and biomarker profiles, doctors can administer focused treatment, enhancing survival rates.

With rising cases because of risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, and age, demand for sophisticated precision medicine solutions will grow. Jan 2025 - The American Cancer Society's Cancer Statistics 2025 states that the five-year relative survival rate for pancreatic cancer is always low at 13% and even lower at 8% for pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Pancreatic cancer incidence and death rates are on the rise, with an estimated 67,440 Americans projected to be diagnosed this year and about 51,980 forecasted to die of the disease.



Advances in Genomic and Molecular Profiling



Accelerating growth in the U.S. in pancreatic cancer precision medicine is occurring as a result of the rapid advancements in genomic sequencing and molecular diagnostic technologies. These advances permit identification of important biomarkers like BRCA1/2 mutations, KRAS mutants, and other molecular changes that dictate therapy decisions. Personalized therapy based on such findings has the potential to improve patient outcomes dramatically compared with traditional approaches.

Widening adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in clinical care has made it increasingly affordable and convenient. Drug developers and research centers are also investing in biomarker-targeted trials, further developing precision-based strategies. April 2025, Guardant Health, Inc. introduced Guardant360 Tissue, the initial molecular profiling test for tumor tissue that integrates DNA, RNA, AI-driven PD-L1, and genome-wide methylation information to provide researchers and cancer care teams with a clear understanding of cancer.



Robust Research and Healthcare Infrastructure Support



The United States possesses a well-established healthcare and research environment that deeply supports the development of precision medicine in pancreatic cancer. Preeminent cancer centers, academic centers, and biotechnology companies are propelling advances in molecular diagnostics, immunotherapies, and targeted therapies. Strong funding by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), government-sponsored programs, and independent investors are powering clinical trials and translational research initiatives.

Partnerships between pharmaceutical firms and research institutions are facilitating accelerated development of therapies capable of handling the intricate biology of pancreatic tumors. Also, insurance coverage for genetic testing and precision therapy is slowly increasing, making these advanced methods more widely available to patients. Sept 2025, CU Anschutz has introduced a pioneering data science program in pancreatic cancer, funded by a $15 million donation from Tom and Cydney Marsico. This initiative increases CU Anschutz's dedication to cancer research and precision medicine.



Difficulties in United States Pancreatic Cancer Precision Medicine Market

High Cost and Limited Accessibility



Pancreatic cancer diagnostics and treatments for precision medicine are frequently expensive, and limited access may result. Highly advanced genomic testing, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy are usually priced at premium levels. While insurance coverage has increased, there are still disparities, particularly for individuals in rural or underinsured populations.

These expenses can be a substantial deterrent to universal uptake, with the result being unequal access to state-of-the-art care. In addition, specialized treatment centers that provide precision medicine tend to be geographically concentrated in large urban areas, making them less accessible for smaller areas. Without improving affordability and accessibility, these issues will continue to limit the wider potential of precision-based pancreatic cancer treatment in the United States.



Tumor Complexity and Resistance Development



Pancreatic tumors have an aggressive nature and intricate molecular characteristics, which present challenges for precision medicine tactics. Even after targeted treatments, patients tend to become resistant over time, lowering the efficacy of treatments. The hypodense stroma surrounding pancreatic tumors presents a challenge to drug delivery, further reducing therapeutic efficacy.

Finally, heterogeneity of tumors makes it challenging to identify effective biomarkers and design successful therapies. These biologic and scientific challenges imply that long-term effectiveness continues to prove challenging despite progress. Continued research is essential, but the inbuilt biological complexity of pancreatic cancer is a major challenge to the full achievement of precision medicine potential in the area.

Market Segmentations

Therapeutic Approach

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy-Precision Combinations

Other Therapeutic Approaches

Diagnostic Technology

Genomic Testing

Molecular Diagnostic

Liquid Biopsy

Biomarker-based Companion Diagnostics

Others

Top States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

