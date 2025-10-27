Movement, Community, and Halloween Spirit Take Over Zuma Beach at Malibu Moves

MALIBU, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IPS Malibu Moves: Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 1-Mile & Kids Run presented by UCLA Health welcomed more than 2,000 participants, families, and volunteers to a sold-out weekend at Zuma Beach. The two-day event was about much more than running or walking — it honored Malibu’s passion for movement, resilience, and community connection.

This year, Malibu Moves donated one hundred percent of its net profits, totaling more than $83,000, to nonprofits driving Malibu’s recovery and resilience. Primary beneficiaries include the Malibu Education Foundation, the Emily Shane Foundation, and the Community Fire Brigade, with additional contributions directed to local volunteer organizations that supported event operations.

“Malibu Moves was born from a simple idea — that movement has the power to heal and unite,” said Erica Segel, Founder and Race Director of Malibu Moves. “Seeing thousands gather in the name of wellness, inclusion, and community gives us hope that we’re not just rebuilding Malibu — we’re reimagining it stronger than ever.”

The weekend kicked off Saturday with the Zuma Dash and Kids Run, complete with a costume contest and family activities. On Sunday, the Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K transformed the Pacific Coast Highway into a scenic course lined with ocean views, enthusiastic volunteers, and festive spectators.

Among the standout participants was Baywatch actor and Malibu resident David Chokachi, who completed the 5K while carrying a 45-pound ruck plate as part of his entry test for the Community Fire Brigade. “Carrying the weighted ruck through the 5K symbolizes the strength and readiness our community shows every day,” said Chokachi. “Malibu has been through so much, and seeing everyone unite with such determination and heart reminds us what resilience truly looks like.”

Local businesses supported a Post-Race Festival featuring food trucks, music, a charity beer garden, and wellness experiences. Sponsors included International Protective Service, Inc. (IPS), UCLA Health, Rusnak Auto Group, SoCal Edison, Ventura Rental Party & Events, and The Malibu Times.

Top Results

Half Marathon: Russell Yu, Alhambra, 1:14:02 | Elyissa Santos, Malibu, 1:21:27

10K: Levi Lorenzana, Santa Clarita, 33:55 | Akiko Crawford, Tujunga, 47:11

5K: Dave Barnett, Pacific Palisades, 17:53 | Maddie Mooney, Eugene, 18:23

