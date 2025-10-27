Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Global Crypto Leaders Gather for the 15th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon’s Exclusive Performance

Dubai, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 15th Anniversary Blockchain Life Forum — one of the world’s largest events dedicated to cryptocurrencies, Web3, and mining — will take place on October 28–29, 2025, in Dubai.

More than 15,000 attendees from over 130 countries are expected, including entrepreneurs, investors, traders, and top blockchain companies.

Leading Figures from Across the Industry

The forum will feature key figures shaping the the global crypto market:

Reeve Collins — Co-Founder of Tether

— Co-Founder of Rajat Sakhuja — Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard

— Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at Justin Sun — Founder of TRON & Advisor at HTX

— Founder of & Advisor at Sergei Khitrov — Founder of Listing.Help & Jets.Capital

— Founder of & Frederik Gregaard — CEO at Cardano Foundation

— CEO at Max Crown — CEO at TON Foundation

— CEO at Alice Liu — Research Lead at CoinMarketCap

— Research Lead at Omar Elassar — Managing Director at Animoca Brands

— Managing Director at Eowyn Chen — CEO at Trust Wallet

— CEO at Andrei Grachev — Managing Partner at DWF Labs

— Managing Partner at Kostas Chalkias — Co-Founder & Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs (Sui)

— Co-Founder & Chief Cryptographer at Damu Winston — Head of Web3 Innovation and Digital Products at Amazon

— Head of Web3 Innovation and Digital Products at Akshay Dalal — Head of Risk and Compliance at Google Cloud





Over 200 speakers will deliver insights into the upcoming Bull Run, DeFi expansion, RWA tokenization, and regulatory developments.

The Largest Industry Expo

The expo zone will feature more than 200 booths from top industry players, including OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, BingX, Ledger, Tron, Trust Wallet, MEXC, Bitmain, Canaan, and Uminers, showcasing the most advanced blockchain solutions and Web3 technologies.

Official AfterParty with Akon and Blockchain Life Week

The event will culminate with the official all-inclusive AfterParty, headlined by global superstar Akon, performing live hits such as “Smack That” and “Right Now (Na Na Na)”.