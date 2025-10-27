Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Global Crypto Leaders Gather for the 15th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon’s Exclusive Performance

Dubai, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 15th Anniversary Blockchain Life Forum — one of the world’s largest events dedicated to cryptocurrencies, Web3, and mining — will take place on October 28–29, 2025, in Dubai.
More than 15,000 attendees from over 130 countries are expected, including entrepreneurs, investors, traders, and top blockchain companies.
Leading Figures from Across the Industry
The forum will feature key figures shaping the the global crypto market:
- Reeve Collins — Co-Founder of Tether
- Rajat Sakhuja — Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard
- Justin Sun — Founder of TRON & Advisor at HTX
- Sergei Khitrov — Founder of Listing.Help & Jets.Capital
- Frederik Gregaard — CEO at Cardano Foundation
- Max Crown — CEO at TON Foundation
- Alice Liu — Research Lead at CoinMarketCap
- Omar Elassar — Managing Director at Animoca Brands
- Eowyn Chen — CEO at Trust Wallet
- Andrei Grachev — Managing Partner at DWF Labs
- Kostas Chalkias — Co-Founder & Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs (Sui)
- Damu Winston — Head of Web3 Innovation and Digital Products at Amazon
- Akshay Dalal — Head of Risk and Compliance at Google Cloud
Over 200 speakers will deliver insights into the upcoming Bull Run, DeFi expansion, RWA tokenization, and regulatory developments.
The Largest Industry Expo
The expo zone will feature more than 200 booths from top industry players, including OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, BingX, Ledger, Tron, Trust Wallet, MEXC, Bitmain, Canaan, and Uminers, showcasing the most advanced blockchain solutions and Web3 technologies.
Official AfterParty with Akon and Blockchain Life Week
The event will culminate with the official all-inclusive AfterParty, headlined by global superstar Akon, performing live hits such as “Smack That” and “Right Now (Na Na Na)”.
Traditionally, the celebration continues throughout Blockchain Life Week — a series of side events, including yacht meetups, side events, and VIP gatherings uniting the global crypto community across Dubai.
