U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Analysis Report, with Growth Forecasts for 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Product, Services, Workflow, Therapeutic Area, End Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization market size was estimated at USD 38.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 65.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.74% from 2025 to 2033.

The U.S. pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing organization (CDMO) is advancing, driven by the growth of biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies, rising demand for outsourcing in drug development, and increasing clinical trial activity and pipeline expansion.



The U.S. market is witnessing significant growth in biologics, biosimilars, and advanced cell and gene therapies, fueling demand for specialized CDMO services. Developing and manufacturing these therapies requires advanced capabilities like single-use bioprocessing systems, viral vector production, and personalized medicine expertise, which many pharma companies lack in-house.



CDMOs provide infrastructure, regulatory knowledge, and innovation platforms to accelerate development while meeting FDA standards. With rising approvals of biologics and biosimilars in the U.S., CDMOs are becoming indispensable partners in scaling production, ensuring supply chain resilience, and enabling faster time-to-market for complex, high-value therapeutics.





U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market report based on type, product, service, workflow, therapeutic area, and end use.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $38.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $65.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. R&D Spending Analysis

3.4. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.5. Technology Landscape

3.6. Clinical Trial Volume Analysis, 2024

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Tariff and Trade Agreement Impact Analysis

3.9. Value Chain Analysis

3.10. Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Type: Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Type: Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type

4.4. Small Molecule

4.4.1. Small Molecule Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Branded

4.4.3. Generic

4.5. Large Molecule

4.5.1. Large Molecule Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Biologics

4.5.3. Biosimilar



Chapter 5. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Product: Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Product: Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product

5.4. API

5.4.1. API Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Traditional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (Traditional API)

5.4.3. Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HP-API)

5.4.4. Biologics

5.4.5. Others

5.5. Drug Product

5.5.1. Drug Product Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Oral Solid Dose

5.5.3. Semi-Solid Dose

5.5.4. Liquid Dose

5.5.5. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Service: Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Service: Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Service

6.4. Contract Development

6.4.1. Contract Development Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Pre-formulation & Formulation Development Services

6.4.3. Process Development & Optimization

6.4.4. Analytical Testing & Method Validation

6.4.5. Scale-up & Tech Transfer

6.5. Contract Manufacturing

6.5.1. Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.5.2. API Manufacturing

6.5.3. Finished Drug Products Manufacturing

6.6. Packaging and Labelling

6.7. Regulatory Affairs

6.8. Others



Chapter 7. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Workflow: Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Workflow: Movement Analysis

7.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Clinical

7.5. Commercial



Chapter 8. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Therapeutic Area: Segment Dashboard

8.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Therapeutic Area: Movement Analysis

8.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Oncology

8.5. Infectious Diseases

8.6. Neurological Disorders

8.7. Cardiovascular Diseases

8.8. Metabolic Disorders

8.9. Autoimmune Diseases

8.10. Respiratory Diseases

8.11. Ophthalmology

8.12. Gastrointestinal Disorders

8.13. Orthopedic Diseases

8.14. Dental Diseases

8.15. Others



Chapter 9. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by End Use: Segment Dashboard

9.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by End Use: Movement Analysis

9.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Small Pharmaceutical Companies

9.5. Medium Pharmaceutical Companies

9.6. Large Pharmaceutical Companies



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Participant Categorization

10.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2024 (Heat Map Analysis)

10.3. Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Lonza

Recipharm AB

Catalent, Inc

WuXi AppTec, Inc

Samsung Biologics

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Siegfried Holding AG

Corden Pharma International

Cambrex Corporation

Vetter Pharma

Delpharm

Jubilant Pharmova / HollisterStier

Eurofins CDMO

Almac Pharma Services

