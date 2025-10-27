U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Analysis Report, with Growth Forecasts for 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Product, Services, Workflow, Therapeutic Area, End Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization market size was estimated at USD 38.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 65.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.74% from 2025 to 2033.
The U.S. pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing organization (CDMO) is advancing, driven by the growth of biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies, rising demand for outsourcing in drug development, and increasing clinical trial activity and pipeline expansion.
The U.S. market is witnessing significant growth in biologics, biosimilars, and advanced cell and gene therapies, fueling demand for specialized CDMO services. Developing and manufacturing these therapies requires advanced capabilities like single-use bioprocessing systems, viral vector production, and personalized medicine expertise, which many pharma companies lack in-house.
CDMOs provide infrastructure, regulatory knowledge, and innovation platforms to accelerate development while meeting FDA standards. With rising approvals of biologics and biosimilars in the U.S., CDMOs are becoming indispensable partners in scaling production, ensuring supply chain resilience, and enabling faster time-to-market for complex, high-value therapeutics.
U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market report based on type, product, service, workflow, therapeutic area, and end use.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$38.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$65.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. R&D Spending Analysis
3.4. Industry Ecosystem Analysis
3.5. Technology Landscape
3.6. Clinical Trial Volume Analysis, 2024
3.7. Pricing Analysis
3.8. Tariff and Trade Agreement Impact Analysis
3.9. Value Chain Analysis
3.10. Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Type: Segment Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Type: Movement Analysis
4.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type
4.4. Small Molecule
4.4.1. Small Molecule Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Branded
4.4.3. Generic
4.5. Large Molecule
4.5.1. Large Molecule Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Biologics
4.5.3. Biosimilar
Chapter 5. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Product: Segment Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Product: Movement Analysis
5.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product
5.4. API
5.4.1. API Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Traditional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (Traditional API)
5.4.3. Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HP-API)
5.4.4. Biologics
5.4.5. Others
5.5. Drug Product
5.5.1. Drug Product Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Oral Solid Dose
5.5.3. Semi-Solid Dose
5.5.4. Liquid Dose
5.5.5. Others
Chapter 6. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Service: Segment Dashboard
6.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Service: Movement Analysis
6.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Service
6.4. Contract Development
6.4.1. Contract Development Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Pre-formulation & Formulation Development Services
6.4.3. Process Development & Optimization
6.4.4. Analytical Testing & Method Validation
6.4.5. Scale-up & Tech Transfer
6.5. Contract Manufacturing
6.5.1. Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. API Manufacturing
6.5.3. Finished Drug Products Manufacturing
6.6. Packaging and Labelling
6.7. Regulatory Affairs
6.8. Others
Chapter 7. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Workflow: Segment Dashboard
7.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Workflow: Movement Analysis
7.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Workflow, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Clinical
7.5. Commercial
Chapter 8. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Therapeutic Area: Segment Dashboard
8.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by Therapeutic Area: Movement Analysis
8.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Oncology
8.5. Infectious Diseases
8.6. Neurological Disorders
8.7. Cardiovascular Diseases
8.8. Metabolic Disorders
8.9. Autoimmune Diseases
8.10. Respiratory Diseases
8.11. Ophthalmology
8.12. Gastrointestinal Disorders
8.13. Orthopedic Diseases
8.14. Dental Diseases
8.15. Others
Chapter 9. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by End Use: Segment Dashboard
9.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market, by End Use: Movement Analysis
9.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4. Small Pharmaceutical Companies
9.5. Medium Pharmaceutical Companies
9.6. Large Pharmaceutical Companies
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Key Participant Categorization
10.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2024 (Heat Map Analysis)
10.3. Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
- Lonza
- Recipharm AB
- Catalent, Inc
- WuXi AppTec, Inc
- Samsung Biologics
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- Siegfried Holding AG
- Corden Pharma International
- Cambrex Corporation
- Vetter Pharma
- Delpharm
- Jubilant Pharmova / HollisterStier
- Eurofins CDMO
- Almac Pharma Services
