Chronic Disease Management Market to Reach US$ 17.1 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic disease management market was valued at US$ 6.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 17.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The global chronic disease management market is undergoing a profound transformation. Driven by technological innovation and strategic realignment, the sector presents unprecedented opportunities. An aging global population and rising chronic condition prevalence create a fertile ground for expansion. Consequently, stakeholders are witnessing a pivot towards value-based, patient-centric care models. The increasing integration of digital health tools further reshapes service delivery. By 2025, an estimated 2.3 billion smartphone users will actively use health and wellness applications, signaling a massive shift in patient engagement.

This evolving landscape is not merely about technology adoption. It reflects fundamental changes in healthcare strategy. For instance, in 2024 alone, over 80,000 physicians enrolled in new Medicare Chronic Care Management (CCM) programs. A leading telehealth provider also facilitated over 3 million consultations specifically for chronic conditions in 2024. These figures underscore a decisive move towards proactive and continuous care. The chronic disease management market is therefore becoming a critical nexus of healthcare innovation, policy, and patient empowerment, promising a future of more effective and sustainable health outcomes.

Key Findings in Chronic Disease Management Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 17.1 billion CAGR 11.9% Largest Region (2024) North America (Dominant) By Type Solutions (Dominant) By Disease Type Diabetes (Dominant) By End Users Healthcare Providers (54%) Top Drivers Rising prevalence of chronic conditions demanding continuous care solutions.

Technological advancements in digital health and connected medical devices.

Shift towards value-based care models prioritizing patient outcomes. Top Trends Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence for personalized treatment plans.

Growing preference for remote patient monitoring and telehealth services.

Integration of wearable technology for real-time health data tracking. Top Challenges Ensuring data security and privacy with increased digital connectivity.

Navigating the complexities of healthcare data interoperability.

Addressing the digital divide and ensuring equitable patient access.

Strategic Alliances are Propelling Market Expansion and Seamless Service Integration

Collaboration has become the cornerstone of growth within the chronic disease management market. Companies are forging powerful alliances to enhance capabilities and broaden their footprint. In a significant 2024 move, a collaboration was announced between ChartSpan and Main Line Health to deliver CCM services to Medicare patients. Similarly, a partnership to bolster chronic care services was formed between Inova Health System and ChartSpan in March 2024. These partnerships exemplify a trend of combining specialized expertise with established patient networks to improve care delivery and market penetration.

Furthermore, Chronic disease management market consolidation and cross-industry ventures are accelerating. Insurance startup Acko acquired the digital chronic care firm OneCare in July 2024, blending insurance with direct patient management. In a landmark move, Amazon Health launched its "Health Condition Programs" in January 2024, signaling big tech's serious entry into the space. In healthcare, Amwell's new cardiometabolic program, announced in 2023, incorporates DarioHealth's digital therapeutic solution. Additionally, Walgreens announced plans in 2024 to co-locate 120 new VillageMD clinics. Finally, a consortium of 10 pharmaceutical companies pledged 750 million dollars for joint Alzheimer's research in 2024, highlighting deep capital commitment.

AI and Innovation Fuel Next-Generation Chronic Disease Management Market Solutions

Technological advancement, particularly artificial intelligence, is the primary engine of innovation. New product launches are increasingly focused on predictive analytics and personalization. In November 2024, IBM introduced its Imaging AI orchestration service to support healthcare imaging organizations. During 2024, WELL unveiled its AI Decision Support tool, which integrates with advanced chronic disease screening. These platforms empower providers with deeper insights. A major 2024 study even showed AI algorithms could predict heart failure onset an incredible 15 months in advance, showcasing AI's predictive power.

The pace of regulatory approval and adoption is equally impressive in the Chronic disease management market. AliveCor announced in 2024 that it received FDA clearance for its AI-powered ECG interpretation technology. Meanwhile, as of the first quarter of 2025, over 800 hospitals have integrated a specific AI-driven diagnostic tool for diabetic retinopathy. AI-driven platforms like Memora Health were highlighted in July 2024 for enhancing CCM through data automation. Lirio also launched its second diabetes-focused intervention with Cone Health during 2024. In early 2025, a new biosensor was launched, capable of tracking 5 different chronic disease markers simultaneously, pushing the boundaries of remote monitoring.

Payers Aggressively Redefine Care Delivery Through Value-Based Models

Leading payers are no longer passive financial entities; they are active participants shaping the chronic disease management market. UnitedHealth Group, Humana, and CVS Health are spearheading a transition towards value-based care. At the close of 2024, UnitedHealth Group's Optum Health division was serving 4.7 million individuals under such arrangements. Furthermore, Optum Health has projected an expansion to serve an additional 650,000 patients in 2025. This growth is backed by significant capital, as UnitedHealth Group invested over 3.5 billion dollars in technology and innovation during 2024.

The results of these initiatives are tangible and impactful. Humana's value-based care model contributed to 11.6% fewer emergency room visits for its Medicare Advantage members in 2024. Aetna, a CVS Health company, expanded its virtual primary care service to over 1.2 million eligible members in 2024. A 2024 analysis also revealed value-based agreements saved payers an average of US$ 450 per patient per year for diabetes care. In addition, Humana's CenterWell Senior Primary Care is projected to open 45 new centers in 2025. With a total membership of 50.67 million in the third quarter of 2024, UnitedHealth Group's scale demonstrates the massive potential of these integrated models.

Competitive Payer Strategies and Corporate Realignment in Chronic Care

The competitive landscape of the chronic disease management market is marked by aggressive corporate strategies and a strategic realignment of assets. Payers are building vast ecosystems to manage patient care more directly. As of 2024, CVS Health's workforce consisted of more than 300,000 colleagues dedicated to its mission. Its Signify Health division achieved a record number of In-Home Health Evaluations in 2024, with its network of clinicians expected to reach 12,000 by the start of 2025. Optum's home and community-based care network also expanded to include 5,000 more providers in 2024.

Simultaneously, payers are optimizing their physical and digital footprints. CVS Health had already closed approximately 900 retail stores by the end of 2024. By 2025, CVS plans to close an additional 271 of its retail store locations. This physical consolidation supports a pivot toward digital and in-home services. Moreover, CVS Health projects its Health Services segment will serve over 25 million members by 2025. Such moves indicate a clear strategy to dominate the chronic disease management market by creating integrated health platforms that control the entire patient journey, from the pharmacy to the home.

Community Health Investments Underscore a Holistic Approach to Patient Care

Key market players are recognizing that effective chronic disease management extends beyond clinical settings. Humana held its first-ever Humana Community Day in 2024. The event saw participation from over 6,000 Humana employees nationwide. These employees contributed a total of more than 10,000 volunteer hours. Such initiatives build trust and address social determinants of health, which are crucial for managing long-term conditions. In 2024, a new federal program also allocated 500 million dollars for community health chronic disease prevention efforts.

The financial and operational commitment to community health is substantial in the chronic disease management market. In 2024, Humana's Healthy Horizons division conducted 423,690 Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) screenings for its Medicaid members. The Humana Foundation awarded grants totaling $14.2 million to upwards of 30 different organizations in 2024. Humana also extended its support to over 25 non-profit organizations across 32 states within the TRICARE East Region during 2024. Even the company's environmental efforts were significant, with electronic recycling in 2024 equating to a reduction of 242,315 metric tons in air emissions.

Specialized Plan Offerings Are Reflecting Dynamic Niche Market Opportunities

The Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNP) arena is a key indicator of market dynamics. In 2024, the C-SNP market included 205 plans specifically targeting cardiovascular disorders, chronic heart failure, or diabetes. The second most frequent type of C-SNP, for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), numbered 32 plans in 2024. This specialization allows for more tailored and effective care for high-need populations. The FDA also granted breakthrough device designation to 15 new digital health tools for chronic conditions in 2024, fostering more niche solutions.

The dynamism of the chronic disease management market is evident in provider movements. Five major national Managed Care Organizations (MAOs) have maintained a consistent presence in offering C-SNP plans from 2021 through 2024. However, the market also saw the entry of five new MAOs in 2024. At the same time, three MAOs exited the C-SNP market in 2024. This churn indicates intense competition and a continuous search for viable business models. A partnership between two tech giants in 2024 aims to enroll 100,000 patients in a decentralized kidney disease trial, creating another niche focus area. One digital health platform also reported a user base increase of 400,000 chronic disease patients in 2024.

Formulary Shifts and Pharmaceutical Access are Shaping Patient Treatment Pathways in Chronic Disease Management Market

Formulary management is a critical lever for cost control and patient care within chronic disease management. In 2024, CVS increased the number of specialty drug exclusions in its formulary to 19, a notable rise from 12 in 2023. The January 2024 update to the CVS formulary included 39 new drug exclusions. Of these new exclusions, 19 were classified as specialty drugs, reflecting a tight focus on managing high-cost therapies. These decisions directly influence which treatments are accessible and affordable for patients with chronic conditions.

While exclusions are increasing, formularies are also adapting to include new and effective treatments. The 2024 formulary saw the addition of 13 new drugs. Significantly, eight of these newly added drugs were specialty medications. However, the changes also impact specific disease categories. Effective January 1, 2024, CVS removed five specific oncology drugs from its formulary. Among the oncology drugs removed were two Herceptin biosimilars, Kanjinti and Trazimera. These carefully calculated adjustments reveal the complex balancing act between cost containment and ensuring access to innovative medicine.

Digital Engagement and Workforce Investment Will Secure Long-Term Market Growth

The future of the chronic disease management market hinges on two pillars: digital integration and a skilled workforce. Digital tools are becoming standard. Epic Systems offers its MyChart solution, an integrated EHR system that promotes real-time patient engagement. Likewise, IBM's Watson Health platform provides predictive analytics for disease management. Payers are also all-in on digital, with CVS Health utilizing AI-driven predictive analytics and its Health Engagement Engine to identify patients at risk for non-adherence. The International Diabetes Federation's projection of rising global diabetes prevalence only underscores the need for these scalable solutions.

To power these systems, a sustained investment in human capital is essential. CVS Health awarded more than $1 million in scholarship funds in 2024 for students in pharmacy, nursing, and retail management. The company also hired over 110,000 new colleagues in 2024 to support its expanding health services. Meanwhile, companies like HealthSmart Holdings, Inc. offer fully integrated care management solutions that combine technology with human expertise. This dual focus on empowering patients with digital tools and supporting them with a well-trained workforce will define the next era of success in the chronic disease management market.

