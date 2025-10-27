Credit Score Tracking Service Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, NortonLifeLock, and Credit Karma

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Score Tracking Service Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The credit score tracking service market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.75 billion in 2024 to $3.09 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Growth during the historic period was driven by increasing concerns over financial health management, greater awareness of creditworthiness, higher reliance on online financial tools, rising demand for personal credit insights, and the growing need for financial transparency.



The credit score tracking service market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. Growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by the rising demand for personalized credit monitoring, increased need for real-time access to financial data, growing focus on credit risk mitigation, expansion in the number of fintech users, and improving digital financial literacy among consumers.

Key trends projected during this period include the adoption of AI-driven credit advisory platforms, integration of credit tools into mobile banking applications, advancements in predictive analytics for financial services, implementation of open banking frameworks, and the use of biometric security in credit platforms.





The rising adoption of digital banking solutions is expected to drive the growth of the credit score tracking services market in the coming years. Digital banking solutions are technology-driven platforms that allow individuals and businesses to access and manage financial services online or via mobile devices without visiting physical branches. Their adoption is increasing due to growing consumer demand for convenient, 24/7 access to financial services, which enhances user experience and saves time. Credit score tracking services complement digital banking by providing real-time credit insights, improving financial transparency, and enabling users to make informed credit decisions. For example, in April 2024, UK Finance reported that digital-only bank accounts rose to 36% in 2024, up from 24% in 2023, highlighting the growing reliance on digital financial solutions.



Companies in the credit score tracking services market are increasingly developing AI-powered tools to enhance user experience and support financial wellness. AI-powered credit advisory tools analyze individual credit data and offer personalized recommendations to improve financial health. For instance, in October 2024, Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Private Limited, an India-based fintech firm, launched PB Assist, an AI-driven credit advisor. The platform provides real-time credit score tracking, tailored loan and credit card suggestions, and actionable insights to help users improve credit health. Advanced machine learning algorithms assess financial behavior and offer customized strategies, reducing dependence on manual advisory services.



In April 2025, Gen Digital Inc., a US-based digital security and financial wellness company, acquired MoneyLion Inc. for approximately $1 billion. This acquisition allows Gen Digital to enhance its Consumer Cyber Safety Platform by integrating MoneyLion's credit tracking, financial advice, and budgeting tools. The move strengthens Gen Digital's position in the financial wellness market. MoneyLion Inc., based in the United States, specializes in credit score tracking services.



Major players in the credit score tracking service market are Experian plc, Equifax Inc., TransUnion LLC, NortonLifeLock Inc., Credit Karma LLC, CRIF S.p.A., NerdWallet Inc., ClearScore Technology Limited, SCHUFA Holding AG, Aura Inc., Credit Sesame Inc., SavvyMoney Inc., Sontiq Inc., Borrowell Inc., ConsumerDirect Inc., The Credit Pros International LLC, Nav Technologies Inc., CreditMantri Finserve Private Limited, One Technologies LLC, Credit Suite Inc., Evolution Finance Inc.



