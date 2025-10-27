JCDecaux wins the iconic advertising street furniture contract in Barcelona for 10 years

Paris, October 27th, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that it has been awarded the exclusive advertising contract for Barcelona's Bus Shelters and City Information Panels (CIPs) following a competitive tender. JCDecaux will operate the largest street furniture contract in Spain's second largest city, marking its return to the capital of Catalonia.

Previously held by a competitor, this exclusive 10-year contract (with an option to extend by 4 years) covers the operation and maintenance of several types of existing street furniture, including more than 1,400 bus shelters and nearly 500 CIPs, for a total of 3,000 analogue advertising panels. 300 new digital screens, six times more than under the previous contract, will also be strategically deployed across the city. The 81-inch screens will be larger than before and benefiting from the latest LED technology to offer a higher resolution while consuming less energy. They will accompany the daily lives of city dwellers while offering the city and advertisers flexible, timely communication with exceptional visibility.

Technological innovation will also contribute to the implementation of targeted communication. A programmatic offer will soon be activated, allowing brands even more opportunities to deliver the right message at the right time in the right place, thanks to a digital ecosystem that promotes targeting, contextualisation, flexibility and real time activation.

In line with JCDecaux's Climate Strategy that is targeting Net Zero Carbon by 2050, Barcelona’s street furniture contract aims to reduce carbon emissions by implementing an environmentally friendly vehicle fleet, installing new virtuous products (lighting and digital with LED technology) to minimise their electricity consumption, and using of renewable sources during the production phase (indirect emissions), as well as in the operation phase with 100% of the electricity consumed covered by electricity from renewable sources.

JCDecaux will offer the largest national range of street furniture in Spain with more than 30,000 displays strategically located in 25 of the country's 30 largest cities, including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Malaga, Bilbao and Zaragoza. With a population of over 1.6 million, Barcelona is the most visited city in Spain, attracting 7.5 million tourists every year. Thanks to this new contract, JCDecaux will continue to offer high-performance media plans to its advertising clients, as well as expanded digital coverage throughout the country, enabling them to address a young, professional and mobile audience.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are proud to have won this iconic contract which marks our return to street furniture in Barcelona, one of Europe's most dynamic and cosmopolitan cities. Our Group will bring its technical, aesthetic, service-oriented and environmental expertise to successfully deliver a coherent and high-quality network of street furniture to make the Catalan capital an international benchmark for innovation. The digitisation of street furniture, especially in the most iconic and popular tourist areas in Barcelona, will strengthen our advertising offer to local, national and international brands. We have significant growth potential in Spain, one of the fastest-growing OECD countries, the second most visited country in the world after France and where the outdoor advertising market share is below the European and global averages. As the number one outdoor advertising and street furniture company worldwide, our ambition is to offer innovative street furniture solutions that promote communication, for the benefit of cities, our partners in transport and retail, citizens, advertisers and brands.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

