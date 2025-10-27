Vastned remains on track to achieve its stated objectives

✔ Fair value of real estate portfolio increases by € 26.4 million (+ 2.1% compared to 31 December 2024 – pro forma).

✔ The occupancy rate of 98.6% remains at a stable and high level.

✔ EPRA earnings of € 1.67 per share for the first nine (9) months of 2025.

✔ The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) is 39.9%, compared to 42.5% per 31 December 2024 (pro forma). This implies that Vastned achieved its target of an EPRA LTV below 40.0%.

✔ The past months, Vastned has continued to work on realizing the targeted synergies. By closely monitoring costs, Vastned can further increase its forecast for the EPRA earnings per share from € 2.00 – € 2.10 to € 2.10 – € 2.20.

✔ Due to the increase in the expected EPRA earnings per share, Vastned’s board of directors is raising the dividend outlook from € 1.70 to € 1.80 gross per share for the financial year 2025.

✔ Vastned obtains the SOCIMI status for its Spanish subsidiary.

Full press release:

Attachment