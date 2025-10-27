Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expense Report Automation Market Report 2025 | Competitive Landscape of Major and Innovative Companies

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven expense report automation market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.46 billion in 2024 to $2.82 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth observed during the historical period was driven by greater adoption of cloud technologies, a growing need to reduce errors in expense reporting, increasing demand for operational efficiency, rising volumes of business travel expenses, and an enhanced focus on compliance and audit readiness.



The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven expense report automation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The projected growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by greater integration of AI with financial software, growing awareness of the benefits of automation, wider adoption of mobile expense reporting solutions, increasing demand for faster reimbursement processes, and rising use of digital payment methods.

Key trends anticipated include advancements in machine learning algorithms, development of real-time expense analytics, innovations in cloud-based automation platforms, progress in natural language processing for receipt scanning, and creation of seamless integrations with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.





The growing demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to drive the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven expense report automation market. Cloud computing delivers IT resources such as storage, processing power, and applications over the internet on demand, enabling businesses to scale services without managing physical infrastructure. This approach allows companies to adjust IT resources according to their needs, minimizing costs associated with hardware. Cloud platforms provide the scalability, security, and accessibility necessary for AI-driven expense report automation, streamlining tasks such as data entry, approvals, and real-time financial reporting. According to Eurostat, in 2023, 45.2% of EU enterprises used cloud computing services, marking a 4.2 percentage point increase from 2021, highlighting the growing adoption of these solutions.



Companies in the AI-driven expense report automation sector are increasingly introducing AI-powered mobile applications to improve enterprise expense management. These applications automate expense tracking, submission, and approval processes while ensuring compliance and delivering actionable financial insights. In April 2024, Emburse, Inc., a US-based software company, launched a mobile app that leverages AI to simplify expense reporting for employees and managers. The app automatically captures receipts, fills in expense details, and handles multiple languages, currencies, and handwritten values, reducing the need for manual input. It offers a personalized dashboard for fast expense submission, supports full and partial approvals, and integrates with travel and invoice management systems.



In January 2025, Paychex Inc., a US-based human capital management company, acquired Paycor HCM, Inc. for $4.1 billion. The acquisition aims to enhance Paychex's AI-driven HR and expense automation capabilities, strengthen its position in the upmarket segment, expand market reach, and unlock new revenue streams. Paycor HCM, Inc. provides payroll and human capital management solutions, including AI-driven expense report automation tools.



Major players in the artificial intelligence-driven expense report automation market are International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Workday Inc., Infor Inc., The Sage Group plc, Concur Technologies Inc., Bill Holdings Inc., Xero Limited, Coupa Software Inc., Basware Corporation, Emburse Inc., Tipalti Inc., Tradeshift Holdings Inc., Expensify Inc., AppZen Inc., Globality Inc., Spendesk SAS, SutiSoft Inc., Oversight Systems Inc.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud; on-Premises

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

By Application: Travel and Expense Management; Invoice Management; Compliance Management; Fraud Detection; Other Applications

By End-User: Banks, Financial Institutions and Insurers (BFSI); Healthcare; Information Technology and Telecommunications; Retail; Manufacturing; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Software: Web-Based Platforms; Mobile Applications; Cloud-Based Solutions; on-Premise Solutions; Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Analytics Tools; Integration and Application Programming Interface Solutions

By Services: Implementation Services; Consulting Services; Training and Support Services; Managed Services; Maintenance and Upgrades; Customization Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market Regional and Country Analysis



Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

SAP SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Workday Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Infor Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

The Sage Group plc

Concur Technologies Inc.

Bill Holdings Inc.

Xero Limited

Coupa Software Inc.

Basware Corporation

Emburse Inc.

Tipalti Inc.

Tradeshift Holdings Inc.

Expensify Inc.

AppZen Inc.

Globality Inc.

Spendesk SAS

SutiSoft Inc.

Oversight Systems Inc.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market



Recent Developments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market



Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5q163

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment