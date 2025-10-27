Singapore Embedded Finance Market Report 2025-2030: Embedded Wealth and Insurance Products Rising Through Super App and Digital Channel Integration

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Embedded Finance Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals (Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth) - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The embedded finance market in Singapore is on an upward trajectory, aiming to grow by 7.1% annually to reach US$8.48 billion by 2025. During the period of 2021-2025, the market experienced a robust growth at a CAGR of 10.3%. Looking ahead, the trend is expected to continue, with projections showing a growth rate of 5.0% CAGR from 2026 to 2030, reaching approximately US$10.29 billion by the decade's end.

Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Embedded Finance in Singapore

The future of embedded finance in Singapore is being defined by a combination of API-first infrastructure, digital bank integration, regulatory advancements, and consumer platform synergies. As digital banks and fintechs intertwine, sectors such as retail, banking, logistics, and more are likely to witness embedded credit, insurance, payments, and wealth management solutions becoming standard offerings.

Advancements in API-First Ecosystems

Financial services seamlessly integrate into digital platforms via open APIs, with digital banks playing a pivotal role. The inception of digital full banks like Trust Bank and GXS has revolutionized embedded finance across consumer ecosystems, offering seamless integration within retail and e-commerce contexts.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has empowered these advancements by issuing digital banking licenses and supporting open banking frameworks, encouraging companies like Nium and Aspire to develop robust API-based infrastructure for merchants.

Increased adoption of API-first systems allows non-financial platforms to embed financial services to enhance retention and value. Continued emphasis on interoperability and innovation from MAS is set to expand embedded services across various verticals by 2027.

Expanding Use Cases in SME and Supply Chain Lending

Embedded credit is increasingly popular among SMEs, offering lending and payment tools integrated within their software systems. Validus Capital, for example, provides financing integrated into Foodpanda and other platforms.

With Singapore's SME sector facing working capital constraints, embedded credit products are bridging the gap through API-driven solutions.

Growth is forecasted in logistics, B2B marketplaces, and procurement platforms, supported by initiatives like the SME Financial Empowerment Program.

Embedding Retail Payments and BNPL Solutions

Embedded payments, including BNPL, are integral to lifestyle platforms in Singapore, driven by high smartphone penetration and consumer demand for seamless transactions.

The Payment Services Act amendments provide clarity for BNPL and wallet providers, fostering robust institutional participation and regional expansion.

Anticipated stabilization in core segments with expansion into new services such as ticketing and healthcare.

Embedding Wealth Management and Insurance

Platforms like Singlife offer micro-insurance via ride-hailing apps, while Syfe and Endowus offer investment solutions integrated with payroll platforms.

There's growing interest in personal financial planning, with companies responding to demands for need-based financial services.

By 2027, embedded finance is expected to hold a significant share of retail insurance and wealth product distribution among digital-native consumers.

Strategic Collaborations and Open Data Policies

Growth is expedited by cross-sector collaborations and MAS-led open data initiatives like Project Orchid, exploring programmable money.

Singapore's regulatory framework supports fintech experimentation and encourages pilot projects across finance sectors.

Regulatory pilots are projected to evolve into real-world applications, enhancing financial data exchange and personalized services.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is defined by ecosystems involving digital banks, infrastructure providers, and super apps. Regulatory clarity facilitates fintech-bank partnerships, enabling a trend of service bundling across sectors. The market is poised to see competition intensifying through enhanced integration and platform-based ecosystems.

Moderate but Rising Competitive Intensity

Focused within distinct verticals like retail and logistics, the market is becoming competitive, especially in embedded payments and credit.

Fintechs collaborate with sector-specific entities, and the regulated environment moderates the intensity of new entrants.

Expect increased competition in SME lending and embedded insurance, driven by ecosystem-based models.

Key Players Defining the Competitive Core

Digital banks such as Trust Bank and GXS are central players, embedding full-stack financial services across ecosystems.

Infrastructure providers like Aspire and Nium offer comprehensive APIs for payment and lending services.

Super apps like ShopBack and Atome facilitate embedded payments and BNPL services, with a focus on expanding offerings.

Overall, Singapore's embedded finance market is set for growth and transformation, driven by strategic collaborations, regulatory support, and technological advancements. This industry trajectory will continue to define new competitive dynamics and service innovations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Singapore

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance market in Singapore, with exclusive coverage of B2C transactions and adoption metrics. Below is a summary of key market segments.



Singapore Embedded Finance Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Total Transaction Value

Number of Transactions

Average Value per Transaction

Singapore Embedded Finance Financial Performance Indicators

Total Revenue

Average Revenue per Transaction / Product

Singapore Embedded Finance Key Metrics

Operational Efficiency Metrics: Transaction Success Rate, Automation Rate (Instant Decision %), Average Turnaround / Processing Time

Quality & Risk Metrics: Fraud Rate, Error Rate

Customer Behavior Metrics: Repeat Borrowing Rate, Customer Retention Rate, Churn Rate, Conversion Rate, Abandonment Rate, Cross-Sell / Upsell Rate

User Experience Metrics: Average Transaction Speed, Average Order / Loan / Policy / Investment Size

Singapore Embedded Payments Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Total Payment Value (TPV) and Growth Outlook

Number of Transactions and Usage Trends

Average Revenue per Transaction

Singapore Embedded Payments Key Metrics

Transaction Metrics: Transaction Success Rate, Repeat Usage Rate

Operational Efficiency Metrics: Chargeback Rate, Fraud Rate, Dispute / Resolution Rate

Conversion & Retention Metrics: Conversion Rate, Abandonment Rate, Customer Retention Rate

User Experience Metrics: Average Transaction Speed, Error Rate

Singapore Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

Singapore Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

Singapore Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

E-commerce & Retail

Digital Products & Services

Travel & Hospitality

Leisure & Entertainment

Health & Wellness

Utility Bill Payments

Other Sectors

Singapore Embedded Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loan Disbursement Value

Number of Loans Issued

Average Loan Size

Singapore Embedded Lending Key Metrics

Credit Quality & Risk Metrics: Delinquency Rate (30/60/90 Days), Approval Rate, Default Rate, Loss Given Default (LGD)

Monetization & Unit Economics Metrics: Interest Revenue per Loan

Adoption & Usage Metrics: Repeat Borrowing Rate

Operational & Platform Efficiency Metrics: Loan Origination Time (TAT), Automation Rate (Instant Decision %)

Singapore Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

Singapore Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

Singapore Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Product Types

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

Point-of-Sale (POS) Lending

Personal Loans

Gig Worker Income Advances

Other Loan Types

Singapore Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

E-commerce & Retail

Gig Economy

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare

Education & EdTech

Automotive & Mobility

Other Sectors

Singapore Embedded Insurance Market Size and Premium Dynamics

Gross Written Premium (GWP)

Number of Policies Issued

Average Premium per Policy

Singapore Embedded Insurance Key Metrics

Policy & Premium Metrics: Renewal Rate

Claims & Risk Performance Metrics: Claims Ratio (Loss Ratio), Claim Frequency, Claim Settlement Time, Fraud Rate

Platform Monetization Metrics: Embedded Insurance Revenue per User (RIU)

Distribution & Conversion Metrics: Attachment Rate, Quote-to-Bind Conversion Rate, Cross-Sell / Upsell Rate

Singapore Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Policy Type

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance (Motor Vehicle, Home/Property, Accident & Health, Others)

Motor Vehicle

Home/Property

Accident & Health

Singapore Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

Singapore Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

Singapore Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

E-commerce & Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Automotive & Mobility

Healthcare

Other Sectors

Singapore Embedded Banking Market Size and Account Dynamics

Total Deposits / Inflows

Account Fee Revenue

Singapore Embedded Banking Key Metrics

Account Metrics: Account Churn Rate

Risk & Compliance Metrics: Fraudulent Transaction Rate

Singapore Embedded Banking Distribution by End-Use Markets

Gig & Freelance Platforms

E-commerce & Marketplaces

Fintech Apps & Neobanks

Other Platforms

Singapore Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Size and User Dynamics

Total Assets Under Management (AUM)

Number of Investment Transactions

Average Investment per User

Singapore Embedded Investments & Wealth Key Metrics

Returns & Performance Metrics: Annualized Portfolio Return

Retention Metrics: Account Churn Rate

Singapore Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

Singapore Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

Singapore Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

Fintech & Neobank Apps

E-commerce & Super Apps

Gig & Freelancer Platforms

Other Platforms

