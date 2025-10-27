Protext Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM) Ignites Next Phase of Growth with Investor Relations Presentation Initiative — Setting the Stage for a New Era of Transparency and Acceleration

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protext Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM), an emerging powerhouse in botanical-based biotechnology, today announced the upcoming launch of its Investor Relations (IR) Presentation and Microsite — a major step in the company’s mission to deliver next-level transparency, elevate investor engagement, and align its communications with the highest standards of corporate governance.

Building the Foundation for Lift-Off

The IR Presentation initiative is driven by two key objectives that align with Protext’s long-term strategy and growth trajectory:

1. Radical Transparency for Shareholders

Protext Mobility believes that informed investors are empowered investors. The upcoming presentation will provide a full-spectrum view of the company’s strategy, milestones, and financial outlook — allowing shareholders to clearly see how Protext is positioning itself for sustained value creation and accelerated growth.

2. Setting the Standard for OTC Governance and Compliance

While not required under the OTC Markets Alternative Reporting Standard, Protext Mobility is voluntarily aligning with SEC best practices for investor relations and disclosure. This proactive approach reflects the company’s confidence, accountability, and readiness to operate at the highest level of transparency and professionalism.

Next-Gen Investor Access

The new IR Microsite and Presentation Hub will deliver a sleek, modern interface with robust, automated features, including:

Real-Time Financial Data Feeds (Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Cash Flow)

Regulatory Filings and Governance Documents

Interactive Stock Charts and Historical Performance Tools

Live Press Release Feed and Auto-Synced Updates

Investor Webcasts, Events, and Multimedia Presentations

Email Alerts and Shareholder Notifications

Together, these tools form a command center for investor intelligence, giving the TXTM community immediate access to vital corporate and market information — all in one place.

Lighting the Fuse on the Future

“The launch of our new Investor Relations platform isn’t just about compliance — it’s about confidence,” said a company spokesperson. “We’re building the foundation for the inevitable lift off. Transparency, engagement, and technology-driven communication are fueling what comes next for Protext Mobility.

“In addition, the company is voluntarily EDGARizing its Disclosure filings through the SEC’s online filing system — a move designed to strengthen transparency with shareholders and maintain open communication with financial authorities. This step further underscores our ongoing commitment to ethical governance and accountability.

Timeline and Outlook

The Investor Relations Presentation and Microsite are scheduled to go live in November/December 2025, alongside the rollout of the new Investor Relations Suite. Protext Mobility will continue providing updates through official company channels and social media as it enters this next stage of visibility and expansion.

About Protext Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM)

Protext Mobility, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering the development of plant-based therapeutics through proprietary live plant extraction technologies. The company’s mission is to deliver highly bioavailable botanical formulations for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications — driving innovation in global wellness through nature and science.

Investor & Media Contact

Dylon Du Plooy - Investor Relations

dylon@rsammd.co.za

Dr. J - Corporate Communications

exportintl@aol.com

Follow Protext Mobility on X: https://x.com/ProtextP

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements reflecting Protext Mobility, Inc.’s current views and expectations regarding future events and performance. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.