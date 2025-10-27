Guggenheim Investments Appoints Blackstone’s Robert Zable to Oversee Expansion of Firm’s CLO and Liquid Bank Loan Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments today announced the appointment of Robert Zable to oversee the expansion of the firm’s Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) and liquid bank loan team. This appointment reflects Guggenheim’s commitment to meet accelerating demand from institutions and private wealth advisors for innovative credit investment solutions.

Mr. Zable joins Guggenheim Investments after nearly two decades at Blackstone, where he helped build one of the world’s leading CLO management businesses. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Liquid Credit Strategies and a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the global CLO business, among other liquid credit strategies totaling over $110 billion.

“We are pleased to welcome Rob Zable to Guggenheim Investments as we continue to advance our leadership in the CLO and liquid credit markets,” said Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments. “Rob’s extensive experience in building and managing large-scale credit businesses is especially valuable as we respond to sustained growth and robust demand. His expertise will further enhance our platform and support our commitment to providing differentiated strategies and long-term value for our clients in an evolving credit landscape.”

Mr. Zable added, “I am excited to join Guggenheim Investments to help build a world-class CLO and liquid loan business, leveraging the firm’s global strength and strong performance across its various strategies. CLOs continue to represent excellent investment opportunities, and I am thrilled to return to the market—especially to work with the investors and market participants who make this industry exceptional.”

Guggenheim Investments’ ongoing strategic investment in professional talent reflects the firm’s commitment to meeting evolving client needs. In recent months, key hires have been made across investments, distribution, client service, operations, and technology.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is a leading global asset manager with more than $357 billion in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative investments*. The firm serves a diverse client base, including institutions, financial intermediaries, and private clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gerard Carney

Guggenheim Investments

917-703-6368

*GI Total Assets are as of 6.30.2025 and includes $253.9 bn in GI Assets Under Management (AUM), plus $103.9 bn in non-advisory GI Assets Under Supervision (AUS) for a total of more than $357 bn. AUM includes leverage of $14.8 bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC.