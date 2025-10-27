OmniPleat® Filter Media Sets New Standard for Dust Collector Replacement Filters

Jonesboro, Arkansas, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC) introduces its proprietary OmniPleat® media technology engineered to extend filter life and improve performance compared to conventional pleated filters. OmniPleat filter media is available for premium filter cartridges for all brands of dust collectors and is offered in a variety of media types to meet the most demanding applications.

OmniPleat technology uses synthetic, custom-shaped glue beads applied to both sides of the media pack. These beads hold pleats open and evenly spaced, ensuring full media exposure to the airstream. The result is greater airborne pollutant capture, more efficient pulse cleaning and fewer filter changeouts.

Filters made with OmniPleat media packs deliver a lower pressure drop and release more dust during pulse cleaning, which reduces the energy demand on the fan motor and compressed air consumption costs. Backed by rigorous testing, Camfil guarantees that filters manufactured with OmniPleat technology will last 30% longer than standard filters.

OmniPleat media options include:

GR Standard Green

FR Flame Retardant

FC FR Carbon Impregnated

XG eXtreme Green

XFC eXtreme Fire Retardant Carbon Impregnated

XF eXtreme Fire Retardant

XS eXtreme Synthetic

FRPTFE Flame Retardant PTFE

“By selecting dust collector filters made with OmniPleat media, facility operators can achieve better performance at a lower total cost of ownership,” said Randi Huckaby, Product Manager - Dry Filtration APC Engineer, Research & Development, at Camfil APC. “These filters deliver longer service life, lower energy consumption and reduced maintenance, making them a smart investment for any dust collection system.”

