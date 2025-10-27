New Agentic AI for Technical Product Manager Course Launched by Interview Kickstart - TPMs Learn AI Program Management at FAANG+ Companies

Santa Clara, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANTA CLARA, CA - October 27, 2025 - -

Interview Kickstart, a leading platform for advanced technical upskilling, has announced the launch of its Agentic AI for Technical Program Manager (TPM) course. The new program focuses on equipping program leaders with the knowledge and hands-on experience to integrate Agentic AI systems into large-scale software and organizational workflows.

The 14-week course is designed for current and aspiring Technical Program Managers who want to understand and apply AI-driven optimization in their programs. The course includes live training with FAANG+ experts, combining theoretical understanding with applied, real-world insights.

Taught by Senior FAANG and Tier-1 TPMs, AI Leads, and Software Engineers, the course provides learners direct exposure to professionals who have managed complex, AI-enabled programs across leading technology organizations. These instructors bring practical expertise from the intersection of artificial intelligence, systems design, and program execution.

The curriculum covers critical concepts, including Foundations of Agentic AI, Multi-Agent Financial Systems, Optimization Strategies for AI Agents, and End-to-End Capstone Projects. Participants complete three live guided projects and two capstone projects, which simulate real-world scenarios where AI agents are used to optimize workflows, automate program tracking, and enhance cross-team collaboration.

Agentic AI, the emerging field focused on developing autonomous, goal-driven AI systems, has become a focal point for innovation in technology management. With tools like OpenAI's Deep Research and DeepSeek's AI agents demonstrating rapid progress in AI reasoning and autonomy, the demand for program managers who can oversee AI-centric initiatives is on the rise.

Interview Kickstart's Agentic AI for Technical Program Manager course was developed to address this growing industry requirement. By blending deep technical insights with structured project-based learning, it aims to help TPMs lead initiatives involving AI orchestration, multi-agent coordination, and strategic deployment of autonomous systems in enterprise settings.

Agentic AI enables engineering and program management teams to automate workflows, streamline stakeholder communication, optimize resource allocation, and execute complex, AI-driven initiatives with precision, speed, and minimal manual intervention.

A representative from Interview Kickstart explained that the course was designed to meet the needs of a rapidly changing tech landscape. "As AI systems evolve from tools to autonomous agents, program managers must understand how to manage dependencies, align cross-functional teams, and integrate AI into broader technical and business frameworks," the spokesperson said.

With the launch of this new course, Interview Kickstart continues to expand its suite of programs that blend engineering, AI, and management expertise. Other related programs include Agentic AI for Product Managers, Agentic AI in Software Engineering, and Applied GenAI, all designed to help professionals stay ahead in an increasingly AI-driven environment.

The Agentic AI for Technical Program Manager course offers an opportunity for TPMs to gain an advanced understanding of how AI can enhance program delivery and strategic decision-making—skills that are becoming essential in modern technology organizations. To learn more about the course, visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/agentic-ai-for-tpm

Interview Kickstart, founded in 2014, is a trusted upskilling platform designed to help tech professionals secure roles at FAANG and other leading tech companies. With over 20,000 success stories, it has become a go-to resource for career advancement in the tech industry.

What differentiates Interview Kickstart is its team of 700+ instructors, including hiring managers and senior tech leads from FAANG companies. These industry experts create and teach a meticulously crafted curriculum that combines advanced strategies, hands-on practice, and mock interviews to prepare learners for technical interview success and workplace excellence.

