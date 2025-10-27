Health Canada Approval of Lecanemab Offers New Hope for Ontarians Living with Alzheimer’s Disease

The Alzheimer Society of Ontario calls for immediate system investments to support access to the newly approved dementia treatment

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alzheimer Society of Ontario applauds the approval of Lecanemab by Health Canada. This is a historic step forward in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and the Alzheimer Society of Ontario appreciates the diligence of the federal government in working towards expanding care options for people living with dementia. This milestone represents meaningful progress and renewed hope for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

While Lecanemab is not a cure, it is the first drug approved in Canada to target the underlying biology of Alzheimer’s disease, which can slow the rate of cognitive decline. Lecanemab has been approved for use in the early stages of the disease and must be administered with careful monitoring to manage its risks. Access to timely diagnosis, MRI capacity, and responsive community supports — such as the Alzheimer Society of Ontario’s First Link program — are essential components required to meet the future demand for treatment, according to a 2025 report on system readiness by Canada’s Drug Agency.

“This approval brings hope to families, but that hope must be matched with action,” said Cathy Barrick, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. “The Ontario government must invest in diagnostic and MRI capacity while strengthening community supports immediately to provide equitable access for everyone who might benefit from this treatment.”

The Ontario Dementia Care Alliance, a group of dementia experts from across the continuum of care, has also urged the government take coordinated action to address system readiness for disease-modifying therapies. “The Ontario Dementia Care Alliance calls on the provincial government to make dementia an urgent health system priority by investing now in the infrastructure and supports needed for the introduction of disease-modifying therapies like Lecanemab,” said Dr. Jenny Ingram, Chair of the Ontario Dementia Care Alliance. “We have developed costed recommendations to prepare for this major shift in disease management. We are eager to work with the government on making these recommendations a reality.”

While Health Canada’s approval of Lecanemab is an important first step, it does not guarantee that public drug plans will cover the treatment. The next step is for Lecanemab to be reviewed by Canada’s Drug Agency to provide recommendations on public coverage, and provinces negotiate with the drugmaker Eisai Canada on pricing.

“This announcement reminds us that progress is possible and that perseverance in research and innovation can yield life-changing results,” said Barrick. “While this new therapy is not appropriate for everyone, it does represent a crucial step forward — and the government has a window of opportunity to invest in the health system capacity needed for a dementia-ready Ontario.”

The Alzheimer Society of Ontario remains committed to advocating for a dementia-ready future while providing timely support for people living with dementia and their care partners today.

For additional information, please reach out to Adam Morrison, Senior Director, Public Policy & Partnerships, Alzheimer Society of Ontario – 647-521-1624 | amorrison@alzon.ca