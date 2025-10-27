PRESS RELEASE

October 27th, 2025





RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 750 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN NOVEMBER 2032

RCI Banque, operating under the commercial brand Mobilize Financial Services, announces the issuance of a € 750m 7-year bond (Nov-32) bearing a 3.625% coupon.

The deal attracted a final order book above 2.7 billion euro coming from around 142 investors.

Contact





Analysts and Investors



Financial communication



+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74



contact_investor@rcibanque.com

About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 633,000 contracts (new and used vehicles) at the end of June 2025 and sold 1.8 million services. At the end of June 2025, average earning assets stood at 58.9 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 607 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of June 2025, net deposits amounted to 30.5 billion euros, or 49 % of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS

Attachment