Fungushead Launches Veteran ‘Angel’s Wing Scholarship’ and Reaffirms Microscopy-Only Standards as California Accelerates Psychedelic Research (AB 1103)





DENVER, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fungushead, a microscopy and mycology education company, today announced two key initiatives — the launch of its Angel’s Wing Scholarship for U.S. military veterans and a reaffirmed microscopy-only policy — as California’s new psychedelic research law (AB 1103) fast-tracks state-approved studies.

These efforts aim to lower barriers to basic fungal literacy while maintaining full compliance with federal and state law.

“Policy momentum is great, but public literacy and clean lab skills are what keep things responsible,” said Jim Cubensis, founder of Fungushead. “Our lane is simple — mycology, education, clear labeling, and fast support.”

Key Announcements

Angel’s Wing Scholarship: Lifetime 25% discount for verified U.S. military veterans (DD-214, military ID, VA card accepted). Verification is typically completed within 24–48 hours.

Microscopy-Only Policy: Psilocybin-capable spores are provided strictly for microscopy research and educational purposes only. No cultivation guidance or materials for prohibited use are offered. Fungushead does not ship microscopy spores to CA, FL, ID or GA.

Clean Culture Guarantee (90 Days): Full support or replacement for verified viability or contamination issues within 90 days of purchase.

Fast Ops & Lab Standards: 24-hour dispatch from an ISO-6 clean environment and transparent quality control standards published site-wide.

Why This Matters

AB 1103 directs California to expedite reviews of federally authorized studies on Schedule I and II substances — a milestone strongly supported by veteran groups and research institutions. The change is driving new interest in microscopy-based education, baseline fungal literacy, and ethical sample handling across universities, citizen-science labs, and media reporting.

“We’re not in therapy — we’re in mycology,” added Cubensis. “If someone wants to build skills ethically, we’ll meet them with clear guidance, legit samples, and fast support.”

Availability & How to Engage

Veterans: Apply for the Angel’s Wing Scholarship at www.fungusheadshop.com; verification turnaround is typically 24–48 hours.

Educators / Reporters: Request the short Mycology 101 explainer through Fungushead Support for reference or educational use.

About Fungushead

Fungushead is a Denver-based microscopy and mycology education brand providing premium mushroom spores and gourmet liquid cultures for laboratory and educational research only. With a 90-Day Clean Culture Guarantee, 24-hour dispatch, and strict microscopy-only policies for controlled species, Fungushead serves students, veterans, and educators committed to ethical and legal mycological study.

Website: https://www.fungusheadshop.com Media Contact: Ayman Dandashi — ayman@fungushead.com

Mailing Address: 1500 N Grant St #5552, Denver, CO 80203

Legal Notice: All magic-mushroom spore products are intended solely for microscopy research. Fungushead does not ship microscopy spores to CA, FL, ID or GA. Customers are responsible for ensuring local, state, and federal compliance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79acb459-1725-4fc2-83ce-2dad28a2a172