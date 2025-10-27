Newsweek Names H2O America One of America’s Greenest Companies 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2O America (Nasdaq: HTO), one of the nation’s largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities, has been recognized as one of America’s Greenest Companies 2026 by Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group. The award recognizes H2O America’s commitment to sustainability across its national footprint, which includes local operating companies in California, Texas, Connecticut and Maine. H2O America is one of only three water utilities recognized on the list of 450 companies honored by Newsweek.

“We are proud that our commitment to driving sustainability in the local communities we serve has been recognized among such an elite peer group of green companies,” said Andrew F. Walters, CEO of H2O America. "H2O America is dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable water service for generations to come. We prioritize investing in and adopting sustainable, environmentally responsible practices that not only benefit our customers, but also strengthen the communities we serve—ensuring a lasting, positive impact today and for the future."

Some of H2O America’s actions towards greater sustainability include1:

GHG emissions: Achieved a 43% reduction 2 in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from the 2019 baseline, progressing toward the 2030 goal of 50%.

Achieved a 43% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from the 2019 baseline, progressing toward the 2030 goal of 50%. Renewable energy: Increased solar generation by 73%, with eight new solar projects, including the first in Texas.

Increased solar generation by 73%, with eight new solar projects, including the first in Texas. Water infrastructure: Invested $353 million in infrastructure, replaced 46 miles of pipeline, and installed 20,000-plus smart meters.

Invested $353 million in infrastructure, replaced 46 miles of pipeline, and installed 20,000-plus smart meters. Water quality: Maintained full compliance with all state and federal drinking water standards across all local operating companies, supported by over 73,000 samples conducted.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group selected the top 450 companies in collaboration with GIST Impact, a leading impact data and analytics provider, by conducting research and analysis of sustainability data from both public and private companies in the US. To ensure the highest standards, only companies that meet the European Union's stringent sustainability criteria – considered the most advanced globally – were eligible for consideration.

Criteria for the evaluation and scoring of America’s Greenest Companies included over 25 parameters in four main categories: greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water usage, waste generation, and commitment and disclosures. Read the full list of honorees at Newsweek: https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greenest-companies-2026

About H2O America

H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) is a national investor-owned network of local water and wastewater utilities united by one purpose: delivering clean, high-quality water to the communities we call home.

For H2O America, providing water is more than a responsibility—it’s a privilege. Every connection we serve helps sustain what matters most: public health, vibrant neighborhoods, and a reliable future.

Across approximately 407,000 water and wastewater service connections, we invest in critical infrastructure to strengthen water supply for generations to come. We stay actively engaged in our local communities while focusing on operational excellence and delivering sustainable, long-term value to our investors.

Water is local—and so are our roots. Through our four regional water utilities—Connecticut Water, Maine Water, San Jose Water, and Texas Water—we proudly serve more than 1.6 million people across the country. Together, we protect what’s precious.

For more information, please visit our website at www.H2O-America.com.

1Based on 2024 results from H2O America’s 2024/2025 Sustainability Report.

2Our third-party assurance partner, accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board under ISO 14066, has audited our previous emissions inventories at the limited assurance level. We will release audited 2024 results later this year.

