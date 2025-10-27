iQor CXBPO™ Named Among Philippines’ Best Employers for 2026

PASAY, Philippines, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPO™, a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing (BPO), has been recognized as one of the Philippines’ Best Employers for 2026 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer in partnership with Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform.

The recognition honors organizations that consistently create outstanding work environments based on direct employee feedback and peer comparisons. This marks the fourth time iQor Philippines has earned this distinction, reflecting its long-term commitment to culture, inclusion, and employee growth.

The Philippines’ Best Employers 2026 roster was compiled from an independent survey of more than 16,000 employees across companies with at least 250 staff in the Philippines. Over 700,000 recommendations were evaluated based on two primary criteria: direct evaluations of one’s own employer and indirect feedback about employers within the same industry.

“We are honored to receive this recognition once more,” said iQor EVP, Regional President – Philippines Fleurette Navarro. “It is a testament to the dedication of our people, our investment in their development, and our mission to foster a workplace where every team member thrives.”

iQor Philippines currently employs over 32,000 associates across 18 contact centers in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Its robust employee programs include continuous learning and professional development, wellness and mental health initiatives, community outreach, and inclusive leadership efforts.

Through its infinityAiQ™ platform, iQor equips employees worldwide with next-generation training, real-time process intelligence, and actionable insights to fuel customer loyalty and operational excellence. From People iQ™ for AI-driven recruiting and training, to Process iQ™ for intelligent operations, and Insights iQ™ for actionable real-time analytics, iQor ensures that every CXBPO mission is set up for success. By uniting these capabilities, iQor empowers teams to deliver customer experiences that drive loyalty, revenue growth, and innovation at scale.

“To be named among the best employers underscores our belief that when employees feel supported, respected, and enabled, they deliver extraordinary outcomes,” said iQor Vice President of Human Resources Wilbur Gadicho. “This distinction encourages us to deepen our focus on culture, innovation and empowerment.”

iQor remains focused on delivering intelligent CXBPO solutions to clients while maintaining a people-first ethos that emphasizes equity, learning, and employee well-being.

iQor is a value-driven global business process outsourcing organization committed to creating rewarding experiences and human connections. Employees enjoy flexible work-in-office and work-at-home positions. iQor has 18 contact centers in the Philippines archipelago spread across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit https://apply.iqor.com.

