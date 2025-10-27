Toll Brothers Announces Oakbend Wellen Park Now Open in Venice, Florida

VENICE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Oakbend Wellen Park, a new luxury home community now selling in Venice, Florida. This vibrant, gated community offers an exceptional living experience with expansive home designs and an array of future resort-style amenities. Home shoppers can now tour the fully decorated model home at 12324 Falling Leaf Place in Venice to learn more about this stunning new community.





Oakbend Wellen Park features a selection of one- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,156 to over 3,000 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5 baths, and 2-car garages. Flexible floor plan options include lofts, flex rooms, and gorgeous outdoor living spaces. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s. Future amenities at Oakbend Wellen Park will include a community clubhouse with a social lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool, pickleball and bocce ball courts, a playground, a viewing dock, and more. Residents will enjoy access to trails connecting to CoolToday Park and Downtown Wellen, offering exciting shopping, dining, and entertainment options just minutes from home. The community is also located in the highly rated Sarasota County School District and is less than a 15-minute drive to Florida's most beautiful beaches.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Oakbend Wellen Park offers the perfect combination of luxury living in an exceptional location," said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota. "This gated community provides home shoppers with the opportunity to personalize their dream home while enjoying resort-style amenities and convenient access to all that Venice and Wellen Park have to offer."

For more information about Oakbend Wellen Park or other Toll Brothers communities in the Tampa-Sarasota area, call 855-600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

