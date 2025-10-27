nsKnox Launches Adaptive Payment Security™, Revolutionizing B2B Fraud Prevention by Solving the 'Impossible Triangle' of Speed, Certainty, and Effort

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nsKnox, a leader in payment security, today announced the launch of Adaptive Payment Security, a groundbreaking enhancement to its PaymentKnox platform designed to eliminate B2B payment fraud by providing the fastest possible bank account validation with the flexibility to achieve irrefutable certainty on demand. The platform enables organizations to validate any account, anywhere in the world, using authoritative data from the banking system.

The new capability directly addresses the "Impossible Triangle" of payment fraud prevention, where businesses are typically forced to compromise between speed, certainty, and effort when validating vendor and partner bank accounts.

Adaptive Payment Security transforms this trade-off by intelligently adapting its validation method to the risk level and business need.

Adaptive Payment Security seamlessly integrates into existing payment workflows and features two core validation components:

1. Quick Check: A smart, rapid, in-network search across the nsKnox database and extensive global partner network, designed to provide high-speed, low-effort validation where strong matches exist.

2. Knox Verify: Provides irrefutable, true global validation for any account, even out-of-network. This proprietary method dynamically extracts authoritative data directly from the banking system, eliminating the risks associated with unreliable documents or insecure manual confirmation calls.

The solution is further enhanced by Community Insights, which leverages the anonymized, collective intelligence of the nsKnox community to provide an added layer of trust and confidence to validation results.

“For too long, finance departments have been forced to choose between moving quickly and being sure, leaving a massive gap for fraudsters to exploit,” said Nithai Barzam, CEO of nsKnox. “Our Adaptive Payment Security changes this dynamic entirely. We provide businesses with the control to achieve maximum speed and efficiency when possible, while maintaining a clear path to certainty—backed by authoritative banking data. This marks a fundamental shift from compromise to complete payment authority.”

Adaptive Payment Security is built on nsKnox's patented Cooperative Cyber Security (CCS) technology, which distributes payment information across a decentralized network, making it mathematically impossible for fraudsters to compromise.

The solution provides standardized, global controls, increased efficiency through automation, and ensures systematic compliance across all vendor data and payments.

About nsKnox

nsKnox is the global standard for securing payments against B2B fraud. Unlike solutions limited to a single database or validation network, nsKnox provides total global coverage to truly validate any bank account, anywhere, delivering the fastest and most accurate results possible. When other methods fall short, nsKnox uses authoritative data directly from the banking system to validate even out-of-network accounts. All nsKnox solutions are built on the patented Cooperative Cyber Security (CCS) technology, which protects payment information by distributing it across a decentralized network—making it cloud-proof and quantum-safe.

Contact

Assaf Dargan

assaf.dargan@nsknox.net

+1(313)5097748