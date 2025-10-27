Jet Direct Mortgage Welcomes Back Andy Thaw — Renovation Loan Expert and 203(k) Specialist

Bohemia, Ny, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet Direct Mortgage is proud to announce the return of Andy Thaw, a highly seasoned originator and nationally recognized 203(k) and HomeStyle Renovation loan specialist, to its growing team of mortgage professionals. Andy brings with him 40 years of mortgage lending experience a proven track record of helping homeowners and buyers with their homeownership goals, and further to unlock the great potential in those often “over-looked” properties I need. His expertise in FHA 203(k) and HomeStyle renovation loan programs is truly unmatched.





Andy Thaw - VP of Renovation Lending / Industry Education

Andy has also long been committed to working within the Lending and Real Estate communities as an industry educator and active association leader. As an NY State certified instructor, he currently serves on the teaching faculty with The Long Island Board of Realtors, and has authored two widely used books on Renovation Lending. Andy currently chairs LIBOR’s education CADRE as well as serves on LIBOR’s appraisal education committee and NYSAR’s Education Strategies committee. HE was also proud to be named LIBOR’s affiliate pf the Year for 2024.

“Andy’s deep understanding of renovation financing and his commitment to guiding clients through every step of the process make him an invaluable asset to our team, he really is an institution in the industry” said Peter Pescatore, Chief Operating Officer of Jet Direct Mortgage. “We’re thrilled to welcome him back and look forward to the continued impact he’ll have helping families turn houses into dream homes.”

“"I’m excited to return to Jet Direct Mortgage and rejoin a team that continues to set the standard for excellence in our industry. Having seen the company’s growth and evolution firsthand, I’m eager to contribute to its next chapter and help drive continued innovation and success." said Thaw. “There’s no better feeling than helping someone see the potential in a home and making that vision a reality through the right financing.”





About Jet Direct Mortgage



At Jet Direct Mortgage, our mission is to set a high standard in the mortgage industry. We are committed to quality customer service – putting the people we serve first. Our goal is to carefully guide you through the home loan process, so that you can confidently select the best mortgage for you and your family from the many mortgage options that are available today. After you select the loan that is best for you, we will work continuously on your behalf to help you achieve your dream of home ownership.

Please direct all press inquiries to f.stjohn@jetdirectmortgage.com