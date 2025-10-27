Axis Integrated Mental Health Acquires Best Mind to Combat Colorado’s Mental Health Crisis

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Integrated Mental Health, recognized as one of the best mental health clinics in Denver and Boulder, today announced its acquisition of BestMind’s Colorado offices. The acquisition expands access to advanced psychiatric care, therapy, and innovative treatments for patients across Colorado.





Axis Integrated Mental Health's annual report on "Where Does Colorado Rank for Mental Health" reveals Colorado's 2025 ranking





Mission Driven Expansion

For the last 3 years, Axis Integrated Mental Health has published its research on Colorado’s mental health crisis to raise awareness. In 2025, Colorado ranked #48 for adult mental health, sinking even lower than last year’s #40 ranking of all states. In response to Colorado’s mental health crisis, Axis initiated the 266K Project, a suicide prevention initiative to aid the 266K adults in Colorado with serious thoughts of suicide. Unfortunately, the number of adults with serious thoughts of suicide in Colorado has now increased to 282K adults.

“Axis has always believed that doing good and doing well are not opposites,” said Liesl Perez, Axis Integrated Mental Health’s cofounder. “This acquisition allows us to scale both our mission and our impact in Colorado and beyond.”

Axis Integrated Mental Health has been most recently honored by the Denver Business Journal’s Partners in Philanthropy award. Previously, they were named ColoradoBiz Magazine’s Top Startup of the Year, a Colorado Company to Watch, and Best Mental Wellness Clinic in the Best of Mile High and Boulder County Gold awards. With this acquisition, Axis continues its mission to transform mental health care by combining psychiatry, therapy, and advanced treatments like Deep TMS, and Spravato under one roof.

“Building BestMind in Colorado has been deeply meaningful, and we saw that Axis shares our dedication to innovation and compassion,” said Jon Goodman, co-founder and co-CEO of BestMind. “While we turn our attention to the Pacific Northwest, we know Axis’ acquisition ensures our patients will continue receiving the highest level of care.”

Patient Centric Care

BestMind patients will continue seeing their trusted providers with no interruption in care, while also gaining access to Axis’ integrated services once the transition is complete. Patients can now benefit from:

Accelerated Deep TMS for treatment-resistant depression, with among the highest efficacy (82%) and remission rates (65%) in mental health care.

for treatment-resistant depression, with among the highest efficacy (82%) and remission rates (65%) in mental health care. Spravato (esketamine) therapy for patients who haven’t found relief with antidepressants.

therapy for patients who haven’t found relief with antidepressants. A fully integrated model offering psychiatry, therapy, and advanced treatments in one clinic.

Comprehensive insurance support, with Axis managing prior authorizations to reduce cost and stress for patients.

Axis Integrated Mental Health will assume operations of BestMind’s clinic in the Denver Tech Center.

“Colorado’s mental health crisis isn’t waiting and neither are we,” said Christopher Perez, CEO of Axis Integrated Mental Health. “This acquisition accelerates our ability to reach more people, faster, with the most effective treatments available on the market today.”





Liesl and Chris Perez, cofounders of Axis Integrated Mental Health, have acquired BestMind Colorado to expand operations in the Denver Metro





About Axis Integrated Mental Health



Axis Integrated Mental Health is one of Colorado’s premier mental health practices, who is transforming lives through a comprehensive, integrative approach to mental health care. Our board-certified psychiatrists and therapists excel in addressing the most challenging cases of depression and anxiety, combining medication, therapy and advanced treatments like Deep TMS and Spravato all under one roof. Since our establishment in 2019, we have expanded our services to Aurora, Boulder, Westminster, and the Denver Tech Center and underwritten over $400K in pro bono mental health care to the communities we serve. Axis Integrated Mental Health has also won ColoradoBiz Magazine's Top Startup of the Year, Denver Business Journal's Partners in Philanthropy Award, and named a Colorado Company to Watch.

Press inquiries

Axis Integrated Mental Health

https://www.axismh.com

Liesl Perez

morethanmeds@axismh.com

7206740570

1444 S. Potomac St.

Suite 220,

Denver, CO 80012

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/scN_WoLk_1g