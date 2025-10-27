Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dNOVO Group, a leading digital marketing and AI search optimization agency, has released a comprehensive study ranking the Top 10 AI SEO Companies in Canada for 2025. The research highlights how artificial intelligence is transforming the search landscape and identifies the agencies leading this new era of online visibility.





dNOVO Group, a Toronto-based digital marketing agency offering a full 360-degree approach to online growth.





As AI reshapes the way users search, from Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) to chat-based engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, businesses are adapting rapidly to stay visible in these evolving ecosystems. The study by dNOVO Group offers a data-backed look at the agencies best equipped to help brands dominate these AI-driven results.

According to recent findings, 86% of SEO professionals have integrated AI tools into their workflows, while 65% of businesses report improved SEO performance as a direct result. The report ranks firms based on experience, AI expertise, client reviews, transparency, and adaptability—factors now critical to succeeding in a landscape where “ten blue links” are giving way to conversational AI summaries.

AI SEO: The New Standard of Digital Visibility

“AI search isn’t the future—it’s the present,” said Shamil Shamilov, Founder of dNOVO Group. “Our study shows that businesses working with AI-focused SEO agencies are seeing better rankings, smarter insights, and real conversions. Traditional SEO still matters, but the winners are those who optimize for how AI thinks, not just how search engines crawl.”

The research identifies dNOVO Group, Kinex Media, and Longhouse Branding & Marketing as the top three agencies setting the benchmark for AI-powered search optimization in Canada. These firms are praised for combining human creativity with machine intelligence—ensuring that content not only ranks but is cited by AI engines like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Key Insights from the Study

The study underscores five critical pillars defining success in modern SEO:

AI Integration and Toolsets – Leading agencies employ advanced AI tools for predictive analytics, semantic optimization, and natural language modeling. Transparency and Reporting – Top performers provide real-time dashboards and performance-based metrics. Adaptability – Agencies that continuously test new AI models stay ahead of search updates. Human Expertise – Despite AI’s power, human judgment remains essential for content quality and brand voice. Performance-Driven Results – The focus has shifted from vanity metrics to measurable ROI tied to visibility within AI-generated search results.

Empowering Canadian Businesses

The report notes that AI search optimization is no longer optional. With AI systems increasingly generating answers instead of listing links, businesses without an AI SEO strategy risk becoming invisible. The featured agencies are helping brands adapt, ensuring they appear in AI-generated summaries, voice assistant answers, and intelligent search interfaces.

The full ranking and detailed analysis can be accessed at: https://dnovogroup.com/blog/best-ai-seo-companies-in-canada/





Top 10 Best AI Search Optimization Agencies in Canada





About dNOVO Group



Founded in 2011, dNOVO Group is a Toronto-based digital marketing and AI SEO agency specializing in helping service-based businesses dominate online visibility. The company offers full-service marketing solutions, including SEO, PPC, web design, and AI-powered search optimization across platforms like Google SGE, ChatGPT, and Perplexity. With offices across Canada and the U.S., dNOVO serves clients in legal, medical, and professional service sectors. Known for its transparent, results-driven approach and no long-term contracts, dNOVO continues to redefine what success looks like in the age of AI search.





Press inquiries

dNOVO Group

https://dnovogroup.com/

Shamil Shamilov

info@dnovogroup.com

82 Scollard St Suite B, Toronto, Ontario, M5R 1G2, Canada



