Datavault AI Launches 2 Innovative Data Unions to Tokenize Insurance and Accounting Data, Unlocking ARR for Independent Operators

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a leader in data tokenization and management, today announced the creation of two groundbreaking data unions: the Insurance Data Union, partnering with the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (Big "I") and independent agents/brokers nationwide; and the Accounting Data Union, collaborating with the top two private accounting firms from each U.S. state developing a private equity index of thousands of companies from all market sectors. These unions will tokenize anonymized insurance and accounting data, enabling secure, scalable monetization while leveraging Datavault AI's patented technologies and Information Data Exchange.

Tim Varone, a Health Insurance Benefits Sales Director with over 25 years of industry experience and longtime advisor to Datavault Ai stated, “It’s remarkable how many markets stand to be revolutionized through Datavault’s patented solutions. Few markets have the data assets of insurance and accounting. Data unions, enabled by smart contracts and high-performance computing, have changed what’s possible.”

The data union of independent insurance agents and brokers operating independently from any state can register to qualify for admission into the union. The union provides cash payments for qualified assets that are scored for quality completeness, accuracy and governance through patented DataScore, DataValue and Data Vault Bank.

Patented agentic solutions allow any independent insurance, brokerage or accounting firm to establish a wallet and account to convert data into U.S. currency through compliant, immutable and smart contract enabled tokens. Tokenomic solutions normalize data assets and use AI to manage both to maximize financial yield as well as to provide actionable intelligence in a new Web 3.0 format.

By transforming union members into active participants in data monetization, Datavault AI anticipates generating significant Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) through tokenized data sales, targeted analytics, and smart contract-based transactions. The global insurance market, projected at $8 trillion in 2025, and the global accounting services market, estimated at $650 billion, represent vast opportunities for members to capture value from under-utilized data holdings.

Smart contracts automate and perfect transactions within these unions, eliminating disputes over remuneration by enforcing instant, transparent payments — ensuring no party is left to chase owed funds. A unified insurance data union could aggregate holdings rivaling those of giants like State Farm, democratizing access to massive datasets for AI-driven insights and competitive advantages.

Additionally, integrating title insurance with real estate tokenization creates scalable value for entities like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac which can benefit from greater efficiencies, real world asset and data monetization. This enables fractional ownership, liquidity, and efficient risk management in the multi-trillion-dollar housing market.

Nathaniel Bradley, Datavault AI CEO, commented, "Our data unions empower independent professionals to monetize their data ethically and efficiently under their independent brand, but with the strength and data relevance of the larger unions we are creating. We're turning data into a renewable asset class, fostering innovation across industries that are data rich. Our data union strategy unlocks and creates data monetization technology that enjoys a freedom to operate in ways that competing solutions simply cannot provide."

At the core of these innovative initiatives is Datavault AI's U.S. Patent No. 12,198,201 for "Platform and Method for Preparing a Tax Return," which facilitates seamless tokenization of tax-related data. Supporting patents include U.S. Patent No. 11,315,150 for "Portfolio Driven Targeted Advertising Network, System, and Method," enabling data-driven revenue models; U.S. Patent No. 11,593,515 for "Platform for Management of User Data," ensuring secure data handling; and pending applications such as 17/941,550 for "Platform and Method for Tokenization of Corporate Data" and 17/842,139 for "System and Method for Tokenized Minting, Authentication, and Utilization of Assets," which underpin tokenization of diverse data assets.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as "expect," "will," "anticipates," "continues" and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenue expectations, licensing initiatives, patent initiatives as well as the successful implementation of the patented technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to successfully utilize all intellectual property that has been issued and granted Notices of Allowance; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams as a result of the various patents mentioned in this press release; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement our technologies into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

