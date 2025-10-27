Park National Corporation reports financial results for third quarter and first nine months of 2025

NEWARK, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share and a special one-time dividend of $1.25 per common share, both payable on December 10, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of November 21, 2025.

“Our performance is sustained by the strength of our team and the faith our customers place in us to be there for them when, where and how they think best,” said Park CEO and Chairman David L. Trautman. “As we enter the final quarter of 2025, we remain focused on deepening relationships with our customers and communities and on delivering consistent, long-term results for our stakeholders.”

Park’s net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $47.2 million, a 23.4 percent increase from $38.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter of 2025 net income per diluted common share was $2.92, compared to $2.35 for the third quarter of 2024. Park's net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $137.4 million, a 21.8 percent increase from $112.8 million for the first nine months of 2024. Net income per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2025 was $8.48, compared to $6.95 for the first nine months of 2024.

Park's total loans increased 2.2 percent (3.0 percent annualized) during the first nine months of 2025 and increased 3.4 percent for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2025.

“Our third quarter results reflect the continued momentum we’ve built across the organization,” said Park President Matthew R. Miller. “With a disciplined approach to expense management, a focus on relationship-driven banking and an unwavering commitment to execution, we deliver measurable value for our customers, communities and shareholders. The dedication of our bankers combined with their passion for service and excellence is the foundation of our success.”

Park's reported period end deposits increased 2.3 percent (3.1 percent annualized) during the first nine months of 2025, with an increase of 2.7 percent (3.6 percent annualized), including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of September 30, 2025. Park's reported period end deposits increased 1.4 percent for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2025, with an increase of 3.2 percent, including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of September 30, 2025. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits continue to contribute to Park's success in the first nine months of 2025.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of September 30, 2025). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Park Investments, Inc. and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024
        
   2025  2025  2024  Percent change 3Q '25 vs.
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 3rd QTR2nd QTR3rd QTR 2Q '253Q '24
INCOME STATEMENT:       
Net interest income $111,017 $108,991 $101,114  1.9%9.8%
Provision for credit losses  4,030  2,853  5,315  41.3%(24.2)%
Other income  30,574  32,186  36,530  (5.0)%(16.3)%
Other expense  79,463  78,977  85,681  0.6%(7.3)%
Income before income taxes $58,098 $59,347 $46,648  (2.1)%24.5%
Income taxes  10,940  11,228  8,431  (2.6)%29.8%
Net income $47,158 $48,119 $38,217  (2.0)%23.4%
        
MARKET DATA:       
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $2.93 $2.98 $2.37  (1.7)%23.6%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)  2.92  2.97  2.35  (1.7)%24.3%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share  1.07  1.07  1.06  %0.9%
Book value per common share at period end  82.87  80.55  76.74  2.9%8.0%
Market price per common share at period end  162.53  167.26  167.98  (2.8)%(3.2)%
Market capitalization at period end  2,612,076  2,688,093  2,713,152  (2.8)%(3.7)%
        
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)  16,071,347  16,129,951  16,151,640  (0.4)%(0.5)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)  16,173,271  16,215,565  16,264,393  (0.3)%(0.6)%
Common shares outstanding at period end  16,071,347  16,071,347  16,151,640  %(0.5)%
        
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)       
Return on average assets (a)(b)  1.83% 1.92% 1.53% (4.7)%19.6%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)  14.19% 14.96% 12.56% (5.1)%13.0%
Yield on loans  6.34% 6.37% 6.24% (0.5)%1.6%
Yield on investment securities  3.04% 3.21% 3.74% (5.3)%(18.7)%
Yield on money market instruments  4.44% 4.34% 5.38% 2.3%(17.5)%
Yield on interest earning assets  5.90% 5.95% 5.88% (0.8)%0.3%
Cost of interest bearing deposits  1.74% 1.73% 2.06% 0.6%(15.5)%
Cost of borrowings  3.55% 3.92% 3.97% (9.4)%(10.6)%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities  1.80% 1.83% 2.15% (1.6)%(16.3)%
Net interest margin (g)  4.72% 4.75% 4.45% (0.6)%6.1%
Efficiency ratio (g)  55.85% 55.68% 61.98% 0.3%(9.9)%
        
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:       
Tangible book value per common share (d) $72.77 $70.44 $66.62  3.3%9.2%
Average interest earning assets  9,388,308  9,252,016  9,100,594  1.5%3.2%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)  62,128  62,200  51,963  (0.1)%19.6%
        
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
        
        
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024
        
      Percent change 3Q '25 vs.
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2025June 30, 2025September 30, 2024 2Q '253Q '24
BALANCE SHEET:       
Investment securities $926,934 $1,062,526 $1,233,297  (12.8)%(24.8)%
Loans  7,992,753  7,963,221  7,730,984  0.4%3.4%
Allowance for credit losses  91,758  89,785  87,237  2.2%5.2%
Goodwill and other intangible assets  162,237  162,485  163,320  (0.2)%(0.7)%
Other real estate owned (OREO)  638  638  1,119  %(43.0)%
Total assets  9,862,068  9,949,578  9,903,049  (0.9)%(0.4)%
Total deposits  8,329,924  8,237,766  8,214,671  1.1%1.4%
Borrowings  78,126  285,582  306,964  (72.6)%(74.5)%
Total shareholders' equity  1,331,821  1,294,480  1,239,413  2.9%7.5%
Tangible equity (d)  1,169,584  1,131,995  1,076,093  3.3%8.7%
Total nonperforming loans  90,571  65,507  71,541  38.3%26.6%
Total nonperforming assets  91,209  66,145  72,660  37.9%25.5%
        
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:       
Loans as a % of period end total assets  81.05% 80.04% 78.07% 1.3%3.8%
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans  1.13% 0.82% 0.93% 37.8%21.5%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets  1.14% 0.83% 0.94% 37.3%21.3%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans  1.15% 1.13% 1.13% 1.8%1.8%
Net loan charge-offs $2,057 $1,198 $4,653  71.7%(55.8)%
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)  0.10% 0.06% 0.24% 66.7%(58.3)%
        
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:       
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets  13.50% 13.01% 12.52% 3.8%7.8%
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)  12.06% 11.57% 11.05% 4.2%9.1%
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)  12.88% 12.80% 12.20% 0.6%5.6%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)  16.60% 16.28% 15.76% 2.0%5.3%
Average loans / Average deposits (b)  92.68% 94.37% 92.69% (1.8)%%
        
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024
      
   2025  2024   
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) Nine months ended September 30Nine months ended September 30 Percent change '25 vs '24
INCOME STATEMENT:     
Net interest income $324,385 $294,574  10.1%
Provision for credit losses  7,639  10,608  (28.0)%
Other income  88,506  91,524  (3.3)%
Other expense  236,604  238,098  (0.6)%
Income before income taxes $168,648 $137,392  22.7%
Income taxes  31,214  24,602  26.9%
Net income $137,434 $112,790  21.8%
      
MARKET DATA:     
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $8.53 $6.99  22.0%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)  8.48  6.95  22.0%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share  3.21  3.18  0.9%
      
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)  16,120,213  16,139,335  (0.1)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)  16,209,261  16,231,766  (0.1)%
      
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)     
Return on average assets (a)(b)  1.82% 1.53% 19.0%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)  14.21% 12.77% 11.3%
Yield on loans  6.32% 6.12% 3.3%
Yield on investment securities  3.17% 3.83% (17.2)%
Yield on money market instruments  4.42% 5.41% (18.3)%
Yield on interest earning assets  5.90% 5.77% 2.3%
Cost of interest bearing deposits  1.74% 2.00% (13.0)%
Cost of borrowings  3.82% 4.11% (7.1)%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities  1.83% 2.11% (13.3)%
Net interest margin (g)  4.70% 4.37% 7.6%
Efficiency ratio (g)  57.03% 61.38% (7.1)%
      
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:     
Net loan charge-offs $3,847 $7,116  (45.9)%
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)  0.07% 0.13% (46.2)%
      
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:     
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)  12.78% 11.96% 6.9%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)  16.37% 15.56% 5.2%
Average loans / Average deposits (b)  93.53% 92.11% 1.5%
      
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:     
Average interest earning assets  9,284,221  9,055,400  2.5%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)  176,287  148,000  19.1%
      
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
             
  Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
  September 30
 September 30
(in thousands, except share and per share data)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
             
Interest income:            
Interest and fees on loans $126,648  $120,203  $372,839  $346,732 
Interest on debt securities:            
Taxable  5,644   10,228   19,467   33,077 
Tax-exempt  1,520   1,381   4,292   4,173 
Other interest income  5,140   1,996   11,050   5,370 
Total interest income  138,952   133,808   407,648   389,352 
             
Interest expense:            
Interest on deposits:            
Demand and savings deposits  20,499   22,762   57,990   62,987 
Time deposits  5,501   7,073   18,092   21,936 
Interest on borrowings  1,935   2,859   7,181   9,855 
Total interest expense  27,935   32,694   83,263   94,778 
             
Net interest income  111,017   101,114   324,385   294,574 
             
Provision for credit losses  4,030   5,315   7,639   10,608 
             
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  106,987   95,799   316,746   283,966 
             
Other income  30,574   36,530   88,506   91,524 
             
Other expense  79,463   85,681   236,604   238,098 
             
Income before income taxes  58,098   46,648   168,648   137,392 
             
Income taxes  10,940   8,431   31,214   24,602 
             
Net income $47,158  $38,217  $137,434  $112,790 
             
Per common share:            
Net income - basic $2.93  $2.37  $8.53  $6.99 
Net income - diluted $2.92  $2.35  $8.48  $6.95 
             
Weighted average common shares - basic  16,071,347   16,151,640   16,120,213   16,139,335 
Weighted average common shares - diluted  16,173,271   16,264,393   16,209,261   16,231,766 
             
Cash dividends declared:            
   Quarterly dividend $1.07  $1.06  $3.21  $3.18 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
    
(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
    
Assets   
    
Cash and due from banks $121,559 $122,363 
Money market instruments  97,347  38,203 
Investment securities  926,934  1,100,861 
Loans  7,992,753  7,817,128 
Allowance for credit losses  (91,758) (87,966)
Loans, net  7,900,995  7,729,162 
Bank premises and equipment, net  62,182  69,522 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  162,237  163,032 
Other real estate owned  638  938 
Other assets  590,176  581,269 
Total assets $9,862,068 $9,805,350 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
    
Deposits:   
Noninterest bearing $2,601,666 $2,612,708 
Interest bearing  5,728,258  5,530,818 
Total deposits  8,329,924  8,143,526 
Borrowings  78,126  280,083 
Other liabilities  122,197  137,893 
Total liabilities $8,530,247 $8,561,502 
    
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024) $ $ 
Common shares (No par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2025 and 20,000,000 at December 31, 2024; 17,623,104 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)  463,032  463,706 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (25,696) (46,175)
Retained earnings  1,062,557  977,599 
Treasury shares (1,551,757 shares at September 30, 2025 and 1,464,122 shares at December 31, 2024)  (168,072) (151,282)
Total shareholders' equity $1,331,821 $1,243,848 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $9,862,068 $9,805,350 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
       
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30 September 30
(in thousands)  2025  2024   2025  2024 
       
Assets      
       
Cash and due from banks $123,603 $124,825  $121,804 $131,125 
Money market instruments  458,912  147,708   334,171  132,681 
Investment securities  979,815  1,242,969   1,036,714  1,298,657 
Loans  7,941,709  7,680,657   7,899,466  7,583,833 
Allowance for credit losses  (90,522) (86,623)  (89,380) (85,367)
Loans, net  7,851,187  7,594,034   7,810,086  7,498,466 
Bank premises and equipment, net  63,863  71,913   66,200  73,386 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  162,400  163,509   162,666  163,820 
Other real estate owned  651  1,214   536  1,230 
Other assets  595,634  574,461   588,565  565,950 
Total assets $10,236,065 $9,920,633  $10,120,742 $9,865,315 
       
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
       
Deposits:      
Noninterest bearing $2,636,936 $2,521,083  $2,614,215 $2,554,232 
Interest bearing  5,931,591  5,765,082   5,831,973  5,678,898 
Total deposits  8,568,527  8,286,165   8,446,188  8,233,130 
Borrowings  216,140  286,763   251,299  320,353 
Other liabilities  133,121  137,140   130,220  131,689 
Total liabilities $8,917,788 $8,710,068  $8,827,707 $8,685,172 
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Preferred shares $ $  $ $ 
Common shares  461,869  460,524   462,043  461,193 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (29,893) (60,415)  (34,672) (67,130)
Retained earnings  1,054,373  962,496   1,024,908  939,387 
Treasury shares  (168,072) (152,040)  (159,244) (153,307)
Total shareholders' equity $1,318,277 $1,210,565  $1,293,035 $1,180,143 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $10,236,065 $9,920,633  $10,120,742 $9,865,315 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
            
   2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
(in thousands, except per share data) 3rd QTR
2nd QTR
1st QTR
4th QTR
3rd QTR
            
Interest income:           
Interest and fees on loans $126,648 $125,543 $120,648 $120,870 $120,203 
Interest on debt securities:           
Taxable  5,644  6,693  7,130  8,641  10,228 
Tax-exempt  1,520  1,503  1,269  1,351  1,381 
Other interest income  5,140  2,757  3,153  2,751  1,996 
Total interest income  138,952  136,496  132,200  133,613  133,808 
            
Interest expense:           
Interest on deposits:           
Demand and savings deposits  20,499  19,055  18,436  19,802  22,762 
Time deposits  5,501  5,821  6,770  7,658  7,073 
Interest on borrowings  1,935  2,629  2,617  2,708  2,859 
Total interest expense  27,935  27,505  27,823  30,168  32,694 
            
Net interest income  111,017  108,991  104,377  103,445  101,114 
            
Provision for credit losses  4,030  2,853  756  3,935  5,315 
            
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  106,987  106,138  103,621  99,510  95,799 
            
Other income  30,574  32,186  25,746  31,064  36,530 
            
Other expense  79,463  78,977  78,164  83,241  85,681 
            
Income before income taxes  58,098  59,347  51,203  47,333  46,648 
            
Income taxes  10,940  11,228  9,046  8,703  8,431 
            
Net income $47,158 $48,119 $42,157 $38,630 $38,217 
            
Per common share:           
Net income - basic $2.93 $2.98 $2.61 $2.39 $2.37 
Net income - diluted $2.92 $2.97 $2.60 $2.37 $2.35 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
         
   2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
(in thousands) 3rd QTR2nd QTR
1st QTR4th QTR3rd QTR
         
Other income:        
Income from fiduciary activities $11,315 $11,622 $10,994 $11,122 $10,615 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,578  2,514  2,407  2,319  2,362 
Other service income  3,716  3,731  2,936  3,277  3,036 
Debit card fee income  6,604  6,607  6,089  6,511  6,539 
Bank owned life insurance income  1,559  1,762  1,512  1,519  2,057 
ATM fees  371  367  335  415  471 
Pension settlement gain        365  5,783 
Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net  50  27  (229) (74) 2 
Loss on sale of debt securities, net        (128)  
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net  (549) 2,480  (862) 1,852  1,557 
Other components of net periodic benefit income  2,344  2,344  2,344  2,651  2,204 
Miscellaneous  2,586  732  220  1,235  1,904 
Total other income $30,574 $32,186 $25,746 $31,064 $36,530 
         
Other expense:        
Salaries $38,644 $38,560 $36,216 $37,254 $38,370 
Employee benefits  9,892  9,108  10,516  10,129  10,162 
Occupancy expense  3,242  3,269  3,519  2,929  3,731 
Furniture and equipment expense  2,219  2,234  2,301  2,375  2,571 
Data processing fees  11,531  11,021  10,529  10,450  11,764 
Professional fees and services  7,475  7,395  7,307  10,465  7,842 
Marketing  1,507  1,295  1,528  1,949  1,464 
Insurance  1,468  1,667  1,686  1,600  1,640 
Communication  1,239  941  1,202  1,104  955 
State tax expense  1,182  1,350  1,186  1,145  1,116 
Amortization of intangible assets  248  273  274  288  287 
Foundation contributions          2,000 
Miscellaneous  816  1,864  1,900  3,553  3,779 
Total other expense $79,463 $78,977 $78,164 $83,241 $85,681 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information
          
     Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2025June 30, 2025March 31, 2025 2024  2023  2022  2021  2020 
          
Allowance for credit losses:         
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $89,785 $88,130 $87,966 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021       383    6,090   
Charge-offs  3,926  3,959  3,605  18,334  10,863  9,133  5,093  10,304 
Recoveries  1,869  2,761  3,013  8,012  5,942  6,758  8,441  27,246 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  2,057  1,198  592  10,322  4,921  2,375  (3,348) (16,942)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  4,030  2,853  756  14,543  2,904  4,557  (11,916) 12,054 
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $91,758 $89,785 $88,130 $87,966 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 
          
General reserve trends:         
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $91,758 $89,785 $88,130 $87,966 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)                167 
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)  N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 678 
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual              42  44 
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual  2,580  774  1,044  1,299  4,983  3,566  1,574  5,390 
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $89,178 $89,011 $87,086 $86,667 $78,762 $81,813 $81,581 $79,396 
          
Total loans $7,992,753 $7,963,221 $7,883,735 $7,817,128 $7,476,221 $7,141,891 $6,871,122 $7,177,785 
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)  1,993  2,004  2,139  2,174  2,835  4,653  7,149  11,153 
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)  N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 360,056 
Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k)    14,019  13,935  15,290    11,477  17,517  8,756 
Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual  72,418  46,547  47,718  53,149  45,215  66,864  56,985  99,651 
Collectively evaluated loans $7,918,342 $7,900,651 $7,819,943 $7,746,515 $7,428,171 $7,058,897 $6,789,471 $6,698,169 
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans  0.10% 0.06% 0.03% 0.14% 0.07% 0.03% (0.05)% (0.24)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans  1.15% 1.13% 1.12% 1.13% 1.12% 1.20% 1.21% 1.19%
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans  1.13% 1.13% 1.11% 1.12% 1.06% 1.16% 1.20% 1.19%
          
Nonperforming assets:         
Nonaccrual loans $89,593 $63,080 $61,929 $68,178 $60,259 $79,696 $72,722 $117,368 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)  N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 20,134  28,323  20,788 
Loans past due 90 days or more  978  2,427  1,219  1,754  859  1,281  1,607  1,458 
Total nonperforming loans $90,571 $65,507 $63,148 $69,932 $61,118 $101,111 $102,652 $139,614 
Other real estate owned  638  638  119  938  983  1,354  775  1,431 
Other nonperforming assets              2,750  3,164 
Total nonperforming assets $91,209 $66,145 $63,267 $70,870 $62,101 $102,465 $106,177 $144,209 
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans  1.12% 0.79% 0.79% 0.87% 0.81% 1.12% 1.06% 1.64%
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans  1.13% 0.82% 0.80% 0.89% 0.82% 1.42% 1.49% 1.95%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans  1.14% 0.83% 0.80% 0.91% 0.83% 1.43% 1.55% 2.01%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets  0.92% 0.66% 0.64% 0.72% 0.63% 1.04% 1.11% 1.55%
          
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information (continued)
                  
        Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
 2024  2023  2022  2021  2020 
                  
New nonaccrual loan information:                 
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $63,080 $61,929 $68,178 $60,259 $79,696 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 
New nonaccrual loans  37,829  13,898  14,767  65,535  48,280  64,918  38,478  103,386 
Resolved nonaccrual loans  11,316  12,747  21,016  57,616  67,717  57,944  83,124  76,098 
Nonaccrual loans, end of period $89,593 $63,080 $61,929 $68,178 $60,259 $79,696 $72,722 $117,368 
                  
Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end):
Unpaid principal balance $75,545 $50,048 $51,134 $58,158 $47,564 $68,639 $57,609 $100,306 
Prior charge-offs  3,127  3,501  3,416  5,009  2,349  1,775  624  655 
Remaining principal balance  72,418  46,547  47,718  53,149  45,215  66,864  56,985  99,651 
Specific reserves  2,580  774  1,044  1,299  4,983  3,566  1,574  5,390 
Book value, after specific reserves $69,838 $45,773 $46,674 $51,850 $40,232 $63,298 $55,411 $94,261 
                  
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
 
  THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2025June 30, 2025September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Net interest income $111,017 $108,991 $101,114  $324,385 $294,574 
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions  164  168  281   507  904 
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships  5  1,006  9   2,030  16 
Net interest income - adjusted $110,848 $107,817 $100,824  $321,848 $293,654 
        
Provision for credit losses $4,030 $2,853 $5,315  $7,639 $10,608 
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships  (3) (717) (234)  (1,817) (1,304)
Provision for credit losses - adjusted $4,033 $3,570 $5,549  $9,456 $11,912 
        
Other income $30,574 $32,186 $36,530  $88,506 $91,524 
less loss on sale of debt securities, net           (398)
less pension settlement gain      5,783     5,783 
less impact of strategic initiatives  778  18     (118) 658 
less Vision related (loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net      1   (229) 115 
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships  325       328  13 
Other income - adjusted $29,471 $32,168 $30,746  $88,525 $85,353 
        
Other expense $79,463 $78,977 $85,681  $236,604 $238,098 
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions  248  273  287   795  927 
less Foundation contribution      2,000     2,000 
less building demolition costs      349     414 
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships    239     515   
Other expense - adjusted $79,215 $78,465 $83,045  $235,294 $234,757 
        
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $(216)$(293)$(771) $(635)$(1,061)
        
Net income - reported $47,158 $48,119 $38,217  $137,434 $112,790 
Net income - adjusted (h) $46,347 $47,015 $35,316  $135,044 $108,797 
        
Diluted earnings per common share $2.92 $2.97 $2.35  $8.48 $6.95 
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $2.87 $2.90 $2.17  $8.33 $6.70 
        
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)  1.83% 1.92% 1.53%  1.82% 1.53%
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)  1.80% 1.87% 1.42%  1.78% 1.47%
        
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)  1.86% 1.95% 1.56%  1.85% 1.55%
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)  1.83% 1.90% 1.44%  1.81% 1.50%
        
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)  14.19% 14.96% 12.56%  14.21% 12.77%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)  13.95% 14.62% 11.61%  13.96% 12.31%
        
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)  16.19% 17.12% 14.52%  16.26% 14.82%
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)  15.91% 16.73% 13.42%  15.97% 14.30%
        
Efficiency ratio (g)  55.85% 55.68% 61.98%  57.03% 61.38%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)  56.18% 55.78% 62.83%  57.06% 61.64%
        
Annualized net interest margin (g)  4.72% 4.75% 4.45%  4.70% 4.37%
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)  4.71% 4.70% 4.43%  4.66% 4.36%
 
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
             
(a) Reported measure uses net income.     
(b) Averages are for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, as appropriate.
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
 NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
 September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,318,277 $1,290,041 $1,210,565  $1,293,035 $1,180,143 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets  162,400  162,664  163,509   162,666  163,820 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $1,155,877 $1,127,377 $1,047,056  $1,130,369 $1,016,323 
             
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. 
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
     
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,331,821 $1,294,480 $1,239,413      
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  162,237  162,485  163,320      
TANGIBLE EQUITY $1,169,584 $1,131,995 $1,076,093      
             
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
 NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
 September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
AVERAGE ASSETS $10,236,065 $10,078,461 $9,920,633  $10,120,742 $9,865,315 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets  162,400  162,664  163,509   162,666  163,820 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $10,073,665 $9,915,797 $9,757,124  $9,958,076 $9,701,495 
             
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
  September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
     
TOTAL ASSETS $9,862,068 $9,949,578 $9,903,049      
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  162,237  162,485  163,320      
TANGIBLE ASSETS $9,699,831 $9,787,093 $9,739,729      
             
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
 NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
 September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Interest income $138,952 $136,496 $133,808  $407,648 $389,352 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment  685  675  594   1,967  1,815 
Fully taxable equivalent interest income $139,637 $137,171 $134,402  $409,615 $391,167 
Interest expense  27,935  27,505  32,694   83,263  94,778 
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $111,702 $109,666 $101,708  $326,352 $296,389 
             
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
             
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
 NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
 September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Net income $47,158 $48,119 $38,217  $137,434 $112,790 
Plus: Income taxes  10,940  11,228  8,431   31,214  24,602 
Plus: Provision for credit losses  4,030  2,853  5,315   7,639  10,608 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $62,128 $62,200 $51,963  $176,287 $148,000 
             
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, accruing individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.
 

            









    

        
