Canadian Airports Can Achieve Significant Energy Savings While Improving Indoor Air Quality Through Advanced Air Filtration Systems

Unique Airport Air Quality and Energy Consumption Challenges

Airport terminals face unique air quality challenges that directly impact both public health and operational efficiency. Daily sources of indoor air pollution include:

Diesel exhaust from ground support vehicles, baggage transport vehicles, and catering trucks operating near terminal gates.

Jet engine emissions containing hydrocarbons and particulate matter.

Passenger-generated particulate pollutants from millions of travelers passing through terminals, including dust, pollen, dead skin cells, excessive humidity and airbourne viruses.

Outdoor pollution from nearby highways and industrial facilities.

These contaminants not only pose health risks and negatively affect the comfort of airport workers and travelers but also can compromise HVAC system efficiency when inferior air filtration systems are overloaded, leading to increased energy consumption and higher maintenance costs.

Specialized Solutions for Airport Terminals: High-Efficiency Particulate Filtration for Energy Savings in Commercial Buildings

Research demonstrates that premium particulate air filters installed in central station HVAC systems and rooftop air handling units provide optimal protection against fine particle contamination while delivering measurable energy efficiency benefits. These advanced filtration systems offer:

Operational Efficiency: Low resistance to airflow reduces fan energy consumption while maintaining superior filtration performance

Extended Filter Life: Longer-lasting filters reduce changeout frequency, minimizing labour costs and system downtime

HVAC System Protection: Cleaner air handling units operate more efficiently, reducing energy demand and extending equipment lifespan.

Health Protection: Fine particles (2.5 microns and smaller) can penetrate deep into lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing serious respiratory issues and producing symptoms such as headaches, eye and respiratory tract irritation, difficulty concentrating, decreased cognitive function, and cardiovascular disease, even in healthy individuals. Capturing this fine particulate matter protects employees and travellers from adverse health effects.

Energy Savings in Airport Terminal HVAC Systems

When combined with Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) technology, high-efficiency air filters enable airports to optimize fan motor operation based on actual filter loading. As filters operate efficiently, fan motors operate at lower speeds, directly reducing electricity consumption throughout the filter lifecycle.

Canadian facilities implementing premium air filtration systems have documented:

Reduced HVAC-related energy consumption

Lower total cost of ownership compared to frequent filter replacements

Decreased carbon footprint through reduced waste generation and reduced emissions

Improved sustainability metrics for green building certification programs

Addressing Molecular Contamination in Airport Environments

Activated carbon air filters capture jet fuel odors, diesel fumes, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) common in airport settings through a chemical process called adsorption. Because molecular (or gaseous) pollutants are too small to be captured by even the most efficient HEPA and ULPA filters, molecular filtration is essential for eliminating odour-causing, health-damaging gasses in the air.

Camfil Canada offers premium molecular and particulate air filters, providing the most well-rounded filtration available for commercial HVAC systems.

Educational Resources for Facility Managers

Camfil Canada demonstrates commitment to providing free, accessible education to commercial and industrial facilities managers through its expertise- and evidence-based Clean Air Blog.

Airport facility managers and procurement professionals seeking to reduce operational costs while improving indoor air quality can benefit from understanding:

How to select commercial air filters based on performance characteristics rather than initial unit cost

The relationship between filter efficiency ratings and long-term energy savings in large buildings

Life cycle cost analysis methodologies for comparing air filtration systems

Integration strategies for combining high-efficiency filters with VFD-controlled fans in HVAC systems

Discover comprehensive insights on achieving clean air and securing energy savings in airport facilities. Access the complete educational resource on optimizing commercial air filtration for airports and implementing high-efficiency air filters designed specifically for Canadian commercial and public buildings.

For facility-specific air filtration assessments and life cycle cost analysis, contact Camfil Canada air filtration experts, who can provide in-depth consultation on reducing energy consumption in airport HVAC systems.

