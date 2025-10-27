Coherent Exhibits CPO-Enabling Photonics for AI-Scale Networks at NVIDIA GTC DC 2025

SAXONBURG, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, will exhibit at Booth 525 during NVIDIA GTC DC 2025, taking place October 28 – 29, 2025, showcasing its latest innovations in co-packaged optics (CPO) and the company’s broad portfolio of CPO-enabling technologies, including lasers, precision optics and detectors, as well as thermal control solutions.

Coherent’s debut at NVIDIA GTC DC underscores its commitment to innovation and leadership in advancing photonic technologies that power the rapidly evolving AI infrastructure and form the foundation of next-generation high-speed photonics. As an integral part of the AI ecosystem, Coherent supports scale-up, scale-out, and scale-across connectivity through its vertically integrated capabilities, diversified portfolio, deep photonics expertise, and strong U.S. manufacturing footprint.

“As AI infrastructure expands at unprecedented speed, the ability to scale efficiently across compute and interconnect layers becomes critical,” said Dr Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent. “Our CPO-enabling photonics portfolio positions Coherent at the forefront of this transformation, helping customers achieve higher performance, lower power, and greater reliability in AI-scale networks.”

Connect with our team at Booth 525 to explore how Coherent is enabling the future of AI-scale optical networking.

