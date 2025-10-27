Immunovant to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2025, and Provide Business Update on Monday, November 10, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant (Nasdaq: IMVT) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provide a business update at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 10, 2025.

To access the Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) conference call by phone, please register online using this registration link . The presentation and webcast details will also be available under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Immunovant website at https://www.immunovant.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. The archived webcast will be available on Immunovant’s website after the conference call.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit immunovant.com.

