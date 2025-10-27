Firefly Aerospace to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after market close.

Firefly will hold a conference call the same day at 4:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.fireflyspace.com.

The financial results news release will be posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website under the “News” section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and financial results release will be posted under the "Events & Resources" section.