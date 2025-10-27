MEDIA ADVISORY: Patients join Day of Action at Ontario Legislature to demand action on complaints about private clinics’ charges

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday October 29, patients who have been wrongfully charged for surgeries and diagnostic tests at private clinics will be joined by people from across Ontario at the Ontario Legislature for a “Day of Action” to urgently call for answers and action. Patients have been charged between hundreds and thousands of dollars when they have gone to private clinics. Such charges are banned under the Canada Health Act and Ontario’s Public Medicare protection laws, yet the clinics are charging patients with impunity. The patients and their supporters will watch Question Period, meet with MPPs and hold a press conference.

Press conference with patients:

Wednesday, October 29 at 1 pm in the Queen’s Park Media Studio, Main Legislative Building, Queen’s Park, Toronto

Who: Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition will be joined by patients and MPPs. Patients will be available for media interviews. There will be more than 150 people at the Legislature for the Day of Action. Patients attending the press conference in person include the following, along with the leaders and health critics listed.

Dr. Adil Shamji, Liberal Health Critic

France Gelinas, NDP Health Critic, and;

Mike Schreiner, Green Party Leader.