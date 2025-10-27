FinWise Bancorp Announces Program Management, Network Issuer Processor and Servicer Agreement with Tallied Technologies to Deliver Credit Card Products and Processing Solutions

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), the parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it has entered into program management, network issuer processor and servicer agreement with Tallied Technologies, Inc. (“Tallied”) by which the parties intend to deliver credit card products and card processing solutions to Fintechs, their businesses, and their customers. Tallied, through its cloud-native and API-first platform, has the ability to support a broad range of the credit card value chain players by providing end-to-end infrastructure for building, launching and scaling consumer and corporate credit card programs, including physical, digital and virtual cards.

As part of the agreement, in November 2025, FinWise and Tallied plan to launch two Mastercard co-branded credit card programs, a Consumer Rewards World Elite Mastercard program and a Business Rewards World Elite Mastercard program, each of which will feature a customized cardholder rewards program1 (the “Card Programs”).

In its role as program manager for the Card Programs, Tallied will manage the processing, portfolio management, servicing, marketing, and balance sheet elements of the Card Programs. FinWise will serve as the issuing bank, provide compliance and risk management oversight and Credit Enhanced balance sheet support for the Card Programs.

Robert Keil, EVP and Chief Fintech Officer of FinWise commented, "We are thrilled that Tallied chose FinWise to augment its rapid growth in business and credit cards programs, and we look forward to supporting a wide range of co-brand partners and Fintech platforms through the partnership. The trust that Tallied has placed in FinWise is a testament to the strength of the FinWise compliance process and multi-product offering. This partnership is also consistent with our commitment to expand our cards sponsor business and to diversify our revenue through interest and fee-related income.”

“We are excited to partner with FinWise Bank, a leader in compliance oversight and risk management for fintechs with a strong commitment to enabling and empowering Fintech platforms and co-brand partners with market leading credit solutions,” said Sunil Singh, Founder and CEO of Tallied. Singh added, “This collaboration not only strengthens our ability to deliver seamless and best in class card experiences but also ensures that Tallied is well positioned for long-term growth in serving fintechs and commerce players with modern consumer, business and embedded credit card products.”

About Tallied

Tallied is a fintech infrastructure company founded in 2022 that provides a cloud-native, API-first credit card issuance-processing and program management platform to help brands, fintechs, and financial institutions build, launch, and scale modern consumer and corporate credit card programs. Its unified platform supports the entire credit card value chain, from application processing, underwriting, AI enabled cardholder servicing, to rewards and loyalty management, all delivered through a developer-friendly API stack with a strong focus on driving operational efficiency and fraud control.

About FinWise

FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. The Company is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, FinWise is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance.

1 Consumer Rewards World Elite Mastercard and Business Rewards World Elite Mastercard are issued by FinWise Bank dba Cottonwood Payments pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Use of cards in the Card Programs is subject to the terms and conditions of the cardholder agreements.

About Mastercard

