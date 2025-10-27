FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results, Increases Dividend to $0.35 per Ordinary Share

 | Source: FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI Aviation Ltd.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2025. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

  
(in thousands, except per share data) 
Selected Financial ResultsQ3’25
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders$114,009
Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share$1.11
Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share$1.10
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$297,381
  

                                        ____________________________________________
                                       (1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Third Quarter 2025 Dividends

On October 27, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.35 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, payable on November 19, 2025 to the holders of record on November 10, 2025, an increase from $0.30 per share in the previous quarter.

Additionally, on October 27, 2025, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.52 and $0.59 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, payable on December 15, 2025 to the holders of record on December 1, 2025.

Business Highlights

  • Completed fundraising for inaugural Strategic Capital Initiative partnership with $2 billion of equity commitments, targeting to deploy over $6 billion of capital including current and future debt financing.
  • Generated Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of $114.0 million, $1.11 EPS, an increase of 46% versus Q3 2024.
  • Continued growth in Aerospace Products segment with Adjusted EBITDA of $180.4 million, an increase of 77% versus Q3 2024.(1)
  • Raised guidance for 2026 Adjusted EBITDA from $1.4 billion to $1.525 billion from its reportable segments, comprised of approximately $1.0 billion from Aerospace Products and $525 million from Aviation Leasing.(1)
  • Increased its quarterly dividend to $0.35 per share from $0.30 per share as a result of strong free cash flow generation.
  • Announced a definitive agreement to acquire ATOPS MRE to expand MRE Operations in Miami and the launch of a joint venture with Bauer focused on developing in-house CFM56 accessory maintenance repairs.

“Our business had a strong quarter underpinned by continued growth in Aerospace Products allowing us to increase guidance for 2026 and raise our ordinary dividend,” said Joe Adams, Chairman and CEO. “We also held the final closing for the Strategic Capital Initiative’s inaugural vehicle exceeding our fundraising target and hitting the upsized hard cap of $2.0 billion of equity commitments. This, along with debt financing, will allow us to purchase over $6 billion of aircraft up from our earlier target of $4 billion.”

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company's website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com/, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company's website.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI is a leading provider of aftermarket power for the CFM56 and V2500 engines which fly on the world’s most widely used commercial aircraft. FTAI’s differentiated Maintenance, Repair and Exchange (“MRE”) product offers cost savings and flexibility to airlines and asset owners through the lease, sale and exchange of refurbished serviceable engines and modules. In addition, FTAI manages and co-invests in on-lease narrowbody aircraft in partnership with institutional investors through its Strategic Capital Initiative.

FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Revenues       
Aerospace products revenue$459,206  $303,469  $1,144,317  $737,726 
MRE Contract revenue 58,663      228,886    
Lease income 55,072   65,450   185,951   189,365 
Maintenance revenue 52,370   59,917   175,081   156,894 
Asset sales revenue 38,461   34,953   105,315   145,993 
Other revenue (1) 3,292   2,005   5,831   6,104 
Total revenues 667,064   465,794   1,845,381   1,236,082 
        
Expenses       
Cost of sales 362,922   219,496   980,894   568,157 
Operating expenses 39,092   26,858   105,858   81,274 
General and administrative 1,829   4,045   7,387   10,697 
Acquisition and transaction expenses 7,066   9,341   18,847   23,539 
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate          8,449 
Internalization fee to affiliate          300,000 
Depreciation and amortization 55,278   56,775   170,076   163,386 
Asset impairment          962 
Total expenses 466,187   316,515   1,283,062   1,156,464 
        
Other (expense) income       
Interest expense (60,784)  (57,937)  (186,789)  (160,840)
Loss on extinguishment of debt          (13,920)
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (2) (4,224)  (438)  (16,841)  (1,799)
Gain on sale to the 2025 Partnership 4,609      50,083    
Other income 3,570   2,909   63,797   3,045 
Total other expense (56,829)  (55,466)  (89,750)  (173,514)
Income (loss) before income taxes 144,048   93,813   472,569   (93,896)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 26,330   7,331   87,067   (130)
Net income (loss) 117,718   86,482   385,502   (93,766)
Less: Dividends on preferred shares 3,709   8,335   13,533   25,005 
Less: Loss on redemption of preferred shares       6,327    
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders$114,009  $78,147  $365,642  $(118,771)
        
Earnings (loss) per share:       
Basic$1.11  $0.76  $3.57  $(1.17)
Diluted$1.10  $0.76  $3.52  $(1.17)
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 102,569,415   102,380,659   102,560,285   101,199,356 
Diluted 103,966,650   103,395,348   103,951,713   101,199,356 

__________________________________________

(1) Includes servicing fees of $3,035 and $5,635 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, from the 2025 Partnership.

(2) Includes the profit elimination of $(3,908) and $(15,793) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership.

FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 (Unaudited)  
 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets   
Current Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$509,945  $115,116 
Accounts receivable, net (1) 214,889   150,823 
Inventory, net 897,216   551,156 
Other current assets (2) 412,779   408,923 
Total current assets 2,034,829   1,226,018 
Leasing equipment, net 1,669,634   2,373,730 
Property, plant, and equipment, net 113,951   107,451 
Investments 164,346   19,048 
Intangible assets, net 18,682   42,205 
Goodwill 83,012   61,070 
Other non-current assets 155,746   208,430 
Total assets$4,240,200  $4,037,952 
    
Liabilities   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable$147,350  $69,119 
Accrued liabilities 128,936   96,910 
Current maintenance deposits 14,650   62,552 
Current security deposits 16,012   18,100 
Other current liabilities 41,285   100,565 
Total current liabilities 348,233   347,246 
Long-term debt, net 3,446,733   3,440,478 
Non-current maintenance deposits 49,982   44,179 
Non-current security deposits 15,991   26,830 
Other non-current liabilities 126,797   97,851 
Total liabilities$3,987,736  $3,956,584 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity   
Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 102,572,000 and 102,550,975 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)$1,026  $1,026 
Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 6,800,000 and 11,740,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 68   117 
Additional paid in capital (26,549)  153,328 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 277,919   (73,103)
Shareholders' equity 252,464   81,368 
Total liabilities and equity$4,240,200  $4,037,952 

__________________________________________

(1) Includes accounts receivable from the 2025 Partnership of $41,556 and $0 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Includes receivables from the 2025 Partnership of $17,585 and $0 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Key Performance Measures

In addition to net income (loss), the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). This performance measure provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance and make resource and allocation decisions. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes of assessing our operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares and interest expense, internalization fee to affiliate, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA, if any.

Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not included in this press release because the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Change
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 Change
(in thousands)2025
 2024
  2025
 2024
 
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders$114,009 $78,147  $35,862  $365,642 $(118,771) $484,413 
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 26,330  7,331   18,999   87,067  (130)  87,197 
Add: Equity-based compensation expense 5,655  1,430   4,225   16,059  2,578   13,481 
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 7,066  9,341   (2,275)  18,847  23,539   (4,692)
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations         6,327  13,920   (7,593)
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments               
Add: Asset impairment charges           962   (962)
Add: Incentive allocations           7,456   (7,456)
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 67,855  69,453   (1,598)  201,919  194,384   7,535 
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares 64,493  66,272   (1,779)  200,322  185,845   14,477 
Add: Internalization fee to affiliate           300,000   (300,000)
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 11,657  (382)  12,039   16,513  (1,547)  18,060 
Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities (3) 316  438   (122)  1,048  1,799   (751)
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA               
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$297,381 $232,030  $65,351  $913,744 $610,035  $303,709 
                      

________________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $55,278 and $56,775, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $534 and $3,720 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $12,043 and $8,958, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $170,076 and $163,386, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $5,893 and $11,482 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $25,950 and $19,516, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) net loss of $316 and $438, (ii) interest expense of $2,629 and $0, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $9,449 and $56, and (iv) tax expense of $105 and $0, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) net loss of $1,048 and $1,799, (ii) interest expense of $4,119 and $0, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $13,077 and $252, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $470 and $0, and (v) tax expense of $105 and $0 respectively.

(3) Excludes the profit elimination of $3,908 and $15,793 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, for sales to the 2025 Partnership.
In addition, the following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for Aerospace Products for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Change
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 Change
(in thousands)2025
 2024
  2025
 2024
 
Net income attributable to shareholders$148,594  $93,788  $54,806  $388,819  $245,096  $143,723 
Add: Provision for income taxes 26,815   4,408   22,407   72,017   11,865   60,152 
Add: Equity-based compensation expense 168   156   12   491   154   337 
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 599   2,100   (1,501)  3,145   2,871   274 
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations                 
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                 
Add: Asset impairment charges                 
Add: Incentive allocations                 
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,930   1,306   2,624   11,218   3,177   8,041 
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares                 
Add: Internalization fee to affiliate                 
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1) 1,082   (382)  1,464   2,134   (1,424)  3,558 
Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (767)  438   (1,205)  (1,594)  1,592   (3,186)
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA                 
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$180,421  $101,814  $78,607  $476,230  $263,331  $212,899 

________________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income of $767 and net loss of $438, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $420 and $56, and (iii) tax expense of $105 and $0, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income of $1,594 and net loss of $1,592, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $645 and $168, and (iii) tax expense of $105 and $0, respectively.


