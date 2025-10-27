FTAI Aviation Completes Fundraising for its Inaugural Strategic Capital Vehicle Hitting its Upsized Hard Cap of $2.0 Billion of Equity Commitments

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the “Company”) today announced the completion of fundraising for its inaugural Strategic Capital Initiative vehicle (“FTAI SCI I”) hitting its upsized hard cap of $2.0 billion of equity commitments up from the original target of $1.5 billion. FTAI SCI I will be the largest aircraft leasing vehicle dedicated to acquiring mid-life, current generation aircraft with purchasing power of over $6 billion including current and future debt financing.

"We made the strategic decision less than one year ago to launch an asset management business with the initial strategy focused on acquiring on-lease, mid-life aircraft and we are thrilled with the group of institutional investors that have supported us in the inaugural vehicle,” said Joe Adams, Chief Executive Officer of FTAI Aviation. “At FTAI, we are a leader in aftermarket engine maintenance for the CFM56 and V2500 engines and look forward to also being one of the largest lessors in the world of these aircraft.”

“We believe the $300 billion dollar mid-life, current generation aircraft market is in need of a well-capitalized buyer that can also support the engine requirements of airlines globally as fleets continue to extend their operating life,” said Kallie Steffes, Head of Strategic Capital of FTAI Aviation. “Our global engine maintenance footprint will enable us to combine our aircraft investing acumen and differentiated operational capability to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns for our investors.”

FTAI SCI I has invested $1.4 billion thus far acquiring 101 aircraft and has an additional $2.1 billion of aircraft under contract, bringing the vehicle to 190 aircraft closed or under LOI, with full deployment expected by the end of the first half of 2026. The vehicle has received widespread support across a diverse group of equity investors globally, including asset managers, insurance companies, public pensions, foundations, endowments and family offices.

In connection with the formation of FTAI’s Strategic Capital Initiative, Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel and Lincoln International LLC is serving as financial advisor.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI is a leading provider of aftermarket power for the CFM56 and V2500 engines which power the world’s most widely used commercial aircraft. FTAI’s differentiated Maintenance, Repair and Exchange product offers cost savings and flexibility to airlines and asset owners through the lease, sale and exchange of refurbished serviceable engines and modules. In addition, FTAI manages and co-invests in on-lease narrowbody aircraft in partnership with institutional investors through its Strategic Capital Initiative.

