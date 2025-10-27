Grupo Bafar Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bafar, S.A.B. de C.V. (BIVA: BAFARB), a leading company in the food sector nationwide, has announced its results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting sustained growth driven by innovation, digitalization and expansion strategies in all its divisions.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net Sales: Ps. 7,973.7 million, up 12.1%

Operating profit: Ps. 1,001.5 million, with an operating margin of 12.6%

EBITDA: $1,254.8 million pesos, increase of 17.3%

Net income: Ps. 918.1 million, with a net margin of 11.5%

During this quarter, Grupo Bafar presented an outstanding performance, reaching historic sales of $7,973.7 million pesos, which represents a growth of 12.1% year-on-year, driven by the consolidation of new openings, the operational maturation of its own stores and a higher share of products with greater added value. These results reaffirm the strength of a diversified and resilient business model.

EBITDA grew 17.3%, reaching Ps. 1,254.8 million with a margin of 15.7%, reflecting efficient management and a disciplined focus on profitability. We continue to strengthen our technological capabilities to sustain and increase the Group's profitability. Among the most relevant advances in this quarter are the implementation of Salesforce in the commercial teams, the consolidation of the Data Lake and the development of an analytical community, key pillars for future artificial intelligence applications.

During the quarter, Bafar Alimentos reported sales of $7,621.0 million pesos, an increase of 11.9%, mainly driven by the opening of its own stores, in particular the CMT model, and a strategy focused on higher value-added products. Operating profit grew 26.8% and EBITDA reached $969.4 million with a margin of 12.7%, as a result of a more efficient operation.

The real estate division maintained a solid growth rate with revenues of $392.3 million pesos, an increase of 18.4% compared to the third quarter of 2024, driven by new leases. EBITDA reached $393.5 million, with a margin of 100.3% and a growth of 30.8%; adjusted for extraordinary revenues, growth was 17.6%. FFO stood at $364.6 million, with a margin of 92.9%, demonstrating its ability to generate value in a sustained manner.

The financial division reinforced its position as a support platform for SMEs, achieving a placement of $1,359.9 million pesos, with a growth of 5.1% year-on-year. This result reflects the growing demand for financing and factoring solutions, supported by digital tools such as B Cash, which allow a more agile and personalized attention to the needs of business partners.

The agro-industrial division reported significant progress, with an 81% increase in wine production compared to the same period last year, and significant progress in the construction of the Valle de los Encinos tourist and agro-industrial complex, which will begin operations in the coming months. These projects reinforce the Group's diversification strategy, consolidating new business lines with high potential.

During the third quarter of 2025, capital investment was $1,343.0 million pesos, allocated in the food division to key projects such as the new distribution centers in El Paso and La Paz, as well as the expansion of CEDIS in Chihuahua. These facilities will be 100% automated and will strengthen the Group's logistics capacity. In addition, the expansion of its own stores and the transversal implementation of digitalization projects in all divisions continues.

In the real estate sector, Fibra Nova concentrated its investment in the development of strategic parks that strengthen its portfolio. Highlights include Parque Norte in Chihuahua Capital, the 27-hectare Parque Juárez I, which is already fully occupied, and the 37-hectare Parque Juárez II, which will have comprehensive infrastructure and services, including electricity supply. These projects reflect the company's commitment to highly relevant assets that drive its growth and presence in key markets.

These initiatives are part of a responsibly executed growth strategy, financed with a balanced mix of internal and external capital, which prioritizes progress without compromising the Group's financial stability.

"At Grupo Bafar we reaffirm our commitment to excellence, innovation and profitability. These results reflect the strength of our business model and the adaptability of our team. We will continue to strengthen our divisions and execute key projects that will allow us to continue to grow at double digits in a profitable and sustainable way."

— Eugenio Baeza, CEO of Grupo Bafar

