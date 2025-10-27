3D Systems Announces Major Milestones in Saudi Arabian Growth Initiative

NAMI, the 3D Systems–Dussur joint venture, reached critical milestones in deploying advanced 3D printing across Saudi Arabia’s energy and defense sectors

Saudi Electric Company, the Middle East’s largest electricity producer, signed an agreement to make a strategic investment in NAMI, acquiring 30% stake in expanded joint venture

Lockheed Martin entered into collaboration with NAMI to qualify and manufacture critical military and aerospace components in Saudi Arabia for use in international markets

NAMI awarded 5-year $26 Million Framework Agreement with Modern Isotope Factory (MIF) for the manufacture of tungsten nuclear projector parts used for inspection of critical infrastructure

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) and the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur) owned by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Aramco, and SABIC, established the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Company (NAMI) in 2022 to help enable Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Program. NAMI brings world class metal and polymer 3D printing and application expertise to the Kingdom with the support of 3D Systems’ advanced hardware solutions, materials and applications. With Saudi Arabia ranking as one of the world’s largest defense spenders and energy producers, serving these sectors are central to NAMI’s mission. Reflecting progress in these markets, NAMI recently reached three major milestones.

Oil & Gas Infrastructure: Modern Isotopes Factory (MIF), a Saudi company established to support the expanding need for radioactive sources for industrial applications, has signed a framework agreement of $26 million with NAMI involving the manufacture of up to 2,000 tungsten core components used in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) devices for pipeline and welding inspection. These components replace depleted uranium-based parts, aligning with regulatory and localization goals within Saudi Arabia.

Aerospace & Defense: Lockheed Martin recently announced a collaboration with NAMI to qualify and additively manufacture critical military and aerospace components in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Building on more than 50 years of presence in the Kingdom, Lockheed Martin's partnership with NAMI accelerates the adoption of additive manufacturing in this region. Parts produced through this partnership are expected to serve international aerospace and defense markets, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's role in global supply chains. 3D Systems' Direct Metal Printing (DMP) technology and application expertise will play a central role in producing these components and expanding advanced manufacturing capabilities within the Kingdom.



In commenting on the progress 3D Systems is making in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems said, “In Saudi Arabia, we’re witnessing a thoughtful yet rapid transformation across every aspect of the economy and society. Vision 2030, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is building a vibrant, diverse, and innovative economy anchored by a strong local manufacturing base. This creates tremendous opportunities for disruptive technologies like 3D printing to thrive. Through our partnership with Dussur, we’re proud to contribute to this progress by bringing advanced application expertise and additive manufacturing technologies into the Kingdom. With NAMI, we can deliver everything from component manufacturing to the sale and servicing of printer fleets, enabling OEMs to localize production. Our ambition is to be a key technology partner supporting the Kingdom’s industrial future. We’re especially pleased to welcome Saudi Electric Company as a partner in our joint venture and both Lockheed Martin and MIF as key customers for NAMI moving forward.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About 3D Systems

For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

